Wilmington, Del.-based Amalgam Rx Inc., a digital therapeutics and patient support company, reported the acquisition of Avhana Health, a privately held clinical decision support company in Baltimore. No financial details were disclosed.

Diasorin Molecular LLC, a Cypress, Calif.-based subsidiary of Diasorin SpA, said that it has received additional federal funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for the validation and submission of the Simplexa COVID-19 Direct kit and the Simplexa COVID-19 & Flu A/B Direct kit for FDA 510(k) clearance.

Euroimmun Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, a Lübeck, Germany-based business of Perkinelmer, has launched a SARS-CoV-2 Interferon Gamma Release Assay for research use only to determine the activity of T-cells reactive to SARS-CoV-2.

Los Angeles-based Kidsx, an international consortium of pediatric hospitals focused on improving digital health innovation through collaboration, has selected 13 startup companies to be part of its inaugural accelerator cohort.

Microbot Medical Inc.’s Liberty robotic system has completed an additional feasibility animal study. The study’s endpoints included navigating to a clot, crossing the clot, deploying a stent retriever, and manually retrieving an arterial clot in a live pig. All the endpoints were met with no intraoperative adverse events. The company has a presence in Hingham, Mass., and Yoqneam, Israel.

N2 Biomedical LLC, of Bedford, Mass., a provider of coating and surface treatment solutions to the medical device industry, said the first PEEK (polyether ether ketone) interbody fusion device coated with N2’s thin titanium coating technology was successfully implanted in a patient. The coated device had previously received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA.

Tel Aviv-based Nucleai Ltd. and Debiopharm SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland, have entered a long-term collaboration to leverage Nucleai’s artificial intelligence-powered biomarker research and discovery platform for one of Debiopharm’s clinical-stage oncology assets.

Amsterdam-based Philips NV reported a multiyear partnership with Merck AG, of Darmstadt, Germany, to develop clinical-grade digital solutions for personalized fertility treatment.

Croissy Beaubourg, France-based Theradiag SA, which focuses on in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, has signed a partnership contract with Orgentec AG, of Mainz, Germany, to provide it with quality control reagents called Alegria Check.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., said it has extended its SARS-CoV-2 Globalaccess Sequencing Program to provide additional units of the Ion Torrent Genexus system and Ion Genestudio S5 Series sequencers at a subsidized price, with the aim of further supporting global COVID-19 research and surveillance.

South San Francisco-based Twist Bioscience Corp. said it has started shipping its new synthetic RNA reference controls, which include the new variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 identified in the U.K.

Wellinks Inc., of New Haven, Conn., has initiate an IRB-approved research pilot study for patients previously diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The study will utilize a Bluetooth-enabled version of Wellinks’ Flyp Nebulizer and a suite of connected diagnostic tools, including spirometry and pulse oximetry, which communicate wirelessly with the Wellinks app on users’ phone – ultimately landing in a HIPAA-secure cloud environment to be displayed in dashboards and reports. The study aims to demonstrate the feasibility of collecting and tracking information essential to managing COPD patients.