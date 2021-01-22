BioWorld - Friday, January 22, 2021
Medtronic developing closed-loop pain stimulation system

By Meg Bryant
Medtronic plc is looking to increase market share in pain stimulation with its differential target multiplexed (DTM) therapy, a recharge-free device and its next big disrupter, evoked compound action potential (ECAP). The company is currently developing a closed-loop SCS system for chronic pain following failed back surgery based on ECAP and DTM algorithms.
