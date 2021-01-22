Medtronic developing closed-loop pain stimulation system

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Medtronic plc is looking to increase market share in pain stimulation with its differential target multiplexed (DTM) therapy, a recharge-free device and its next big disrupter, evoked compound action potential (ECAP). The company is currently developing a closed-loop SCS system for chronic pain following failed back surgery based on ECAP and DTM algorithms.