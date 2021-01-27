The SARS-CoV-2 virus has now had ample time to mutate, as reports of the proliferation of multiple variants make clear, and the U.S. FDA’s Tim Stenzel said the agency is now focused on three variants, including one recently reported from Israel. Stenzel said on the latest COVID testing town hall that one of the key concerns regarding existing authorized tests is the potential for loss of sensitivity, a problem the agency hopes to overcome without the use of live virus.

Stenzel, the director of the FDA’s Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health (OIR), was responding to a question on the Jan. 27 COVID testing town hall regarding new EUA filings for antigen tests to be conducted at the point of care (POC). The FDA will reach out to holders of existing EUAs about the new variants that have been seen in the U.K., South Africa and Israel, and Stenzel noted that one of the critical questions is whether developers can use inactivated or irradiated virus, which may be available from BEI Resources of Manassas, Va.

Stenzel said BEI is in possession of samples of the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7), which the company may deactivate at some point for test validation. He added that if an antigen test can indeed be evaluated for these novel strains for reactivity and inclusivity, “that makes all our lives a lot easier.”

“We just know that at least for key variants, we’re going to start wanting to know if there’s any loss of sensitivity” in existing tests, Stenzel said, adding that validating a test with live virus in the lab is not ideal. If an inactive copy of the virus can be used, a panel can be distributed to developers for development of new tests and evaluation of tests that are already on the market.

Stenzel said the FDA will update EUA templates and letters of authorization going forward, but that “we’re just at the beginning stages of thinking through this.” The situation would be eased significantly if a molecular test for these new variants lent itself to an in-silico analysis, which would in turn ease the use of such analyses for antigen and serology tests. However, the agency would like to hear from developers about how they might monitor their own tests for performance against these novel variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Non-spike mutations cannot be ruled out

Stenzel began the town hall by paying his respects to Andrew Brooks, a research professor at Rutgers University, who died unexpectedly Jan. 23. Brooks played a key role in the development of the first saliva-based test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and Stenzel described Brooks as “a pioneering test developer” who left behind a wife and two daughters. “We are very thankful for his work and we will remember him always,” Stenzel said. A cause of death was not given.

Stenzel said the FDA had moved toward single-target assays in the early days despite the risk that the virus would mutate before the pandemic was brought under control, but added that there is no change in the recommendations “at this time” regarding test development and validation. A number of serology tests that already enjoy an EUA are designed to target the spike protein, as does at least one antigen test. However, Stenzel advised that additional mutations could affect other targets within the virus as well.

The FDA continues to avoid regulation of surveillance testing, but one of the agency’s concerns about any breath test technology is the potential for viral carryover between patients/users. However, Stenzel said, “we don’t know if asymptomatic claims are necessarily the best claims to go to first,” because of the inconsistency in reported symptomology. Still, the FDA sees “a huge need to expand testing in the asymptomatic population,” he said, adding, “I do see a sweet spot for this technology” in the asymptomatic population. This is especially the case if a test of this type can boost test frequency for a given individual.

Test performance parameters such as sensitivity may have to be evaluated against molecular tests, but a positive finding for this kind of test may have to be followed up with a molecular test. In any event, the agency may ask for more positive and negative cases to validate such a test compared to other technologies, and Stenzel said the agency may be able to offer more specifics by the week of Feb. 1.

Crossover design could ease at-home test

A clinical trial design for an at-home antigen test that relies on collection of anterior nares swab sample for both the test device and the PCR reference device could be complicated for several reasons. Stenzel said that ideally, the sequence of swabbing should be randomized, but if the trial has the patient/user in a clinical setting when self-sampling, that user’s technique could be biased toward greater efficacy in obtaining a usable sample just by observation of the professional’s swabbing technique.

However, the ability to obtain two useful samples in a short time might be compromised, although Stenzel said that this could be addressed by building in an elapsed time between samples into the study protocol. This was discussed a number of months ago with other members of the interagency Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) team, and there was little consensus on the proper elapsed time for swab sampling between the at-home sample and the confirmatory molecular test.

Durations of 15 minutes and one hour were proposed during those discussions, but Stenzel said one possible approach would be to design a study that crosses the first swab sample to the home collection test and the molecular test in roughly even numbers to control for the effect of more or less simultaneous sampling. The agency will have more to offer on this question in the next few weeks, he said.