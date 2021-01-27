Scientists use a novel ink to 3D print 'bone' with living cells

3D printers may one day become a permanent fixture of the operating theatre after scientists showed they could print bone-like structures containing living cells. Scientists from UNSW Sydney have developed a ceramic-based ink that may allow surgeons in the future to 3D-print bone parts complete with living cells that could be used to repair damaged bone tissue. Using a 3D-printer that deploys a special ink made up of calcium phosphate, the scientists developed a new technique, known as ceramic omnidirectional bioprinting in cell-suspensions (COBICS), enabling them to print bone-like structures that harden in a matter of minutes when placed in water. In a research paper published Jan. 20, 2021, in Advanced Functional Materials, the authors describe how they developed the special ink in a microgel matrix with living cells. “The ink takes advantage of a setting mechanism through the local nanocrystallization of its components in aqueous environments, converting the inorganic ink to mechanically interlocked bone apatite nanocrystals," they said. The ink is formulated in such a way that the conversion is quick, non-toxic in a biological environment and it only initiates when ink is exposed to the body fluids, providing an ample working time for the end-user, for example, surgeons. The researchers said that when the ink is combined with a collagenous substance containing living cells, it enables in-situ fabrication of bone-like tissues which may be suitable for bone tissue engineering applications, disease modelling, drug screening, and in-situ reconstruction of bone and osteochondral defects. "This advance really paves the way for numerous opportunities that we believe could prove transformational – from using the ink to create bone in the lab for disease modelling, as a bioactive material for dental restoration, to direct bone reconstruction in a patient," the researchers said. Next up the researchers will be performing in vivo tests in animal models to see if the living cells in the bone-like constructs continue to grow after being implanted in existing bone tissue.

Student uses zebrafish to study spinal deformities

The transparency of zebrafish embryonic tissue is being utilized by Oriana Zinani, a fifth-year doctoral student in molecular developmental biology in the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. The patterning of the zebrafish's spine gives the appearance of stripes; it is controlled by segmentation genes which function like a clock. Zinani is part of a team of scientists in the laboratory of Ertuğrul Özbudak, associate professor of pediatrics at UC and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The team is studying a gene mutation that causes congenital scoliosis, a birth defect characterized by failure of separation of vertebrae and disordered rib cages. Zebrafish eggs are fertilized and develop outside of the mother's body making visualization with high resolution imaging easier for researchers. Zebrafish and humans share 70% of the same genes. "We can see exactly what's happening while it's happening in zebrafish providing us with insight for human embryonic development," said Zinani. He said his research is investigating how the zebrafish embryo robustly achieves precise development in a variety of environments that consider variables such as temperature fluctuations and exposure to different oxygenation levels. The researchers did an experiment separating two genes that were paired together to determine the role they may play in spinal column development. The team's findings were recently published in the scholarly journal Nature. Images of a zebrafish with the separated genes show a jagged vertebrae that's cracked, broken and fused. The zebrafish has a diseased phenotype leading to congenital scoliosis. Paired genes lead to beneficial spinal development, particularly under environmental stress. Separation of the genes are more likely to lead to deformities of the spine and congenital scoliosis in zebrafish. "What is also exciting is many genes responsible for the development of diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders also present in gene pairs in human genome" said Zinani. "We believe more research will show the importance of those genes maintaining close proximity to their partners. If the process of having genes next to each other influences healthy development and adult life, we have a new target to consider in studying disease formation."

A compound that slows bone loss, and a resource for developing treatments to slow aging

A compound that extends lifespan in a tiny nematode worm slows bone loss in aging mice. That surprising result comes from a longitudinal and functional study of 700 aging mice at the Buck Institute, a project that provides data for researchers aiming to develop therapeutics to slow aging and age-related diseases. The study, published Jan. 22, 2021, is currently online in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research Plus. The project, which involved five Buck labs and took several years to complete, involved serially profiling the individual mice as they aged while testing several therapeutics that extended lifespan in simple model organisms or reduced neurological disease in mice. Researchers established rates of change for clinically significant parameters in untreated mice including kyphosis, blood glucose, body composition, activity, metabolic measures and detailed parameters of skeletal aging in bone. The study involved collecting and analyzing terabytes of data over several years. Benzoxazole, the compound that slowed bone aging by up to 31% over the course of a year's treatment in the mice, was first identified as one of five compounds that extended nematode lifespan in a study that appeared in Nature in 2011. In the Nature article, benzoxazole appeared to suppress age-related protein aggregation. The mechanism of action in mouse bone is still under study, although researchers say the compound appears to slow the reabsorption of osteoclasts, bone cells that are active during growth and healing. The researchers said the findings in the large study are relevant to humans, especially in regard to pre-clinical phenotypes. "We think using this new database could save substantial resources for those wanting to do pre-clinical studies of interventions," the researchers said.