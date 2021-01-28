For more than a decade – under both the Obama and Trump administrations – the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been using the “Bank of BARDA” to cover millions of dollars of unrelated spending at the Office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) said in letters to President Joe Biden and certain House and Senate committee leaders.

The Jan. 27 letters shared the findings of an investigation that was conducted by the HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) at OSC’s request after a whistleblower, a former Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) employee who chose to remain anonymous, sounded the alarm in 2018.

Besides raiding the BARDA funds appropriated for the R&D of medical countermeasures, ASPR basically lied about the misuse in its monthly reports to Congress, the whistleblower alleged. The misuse and false reporting began under Nicole Lurie, who served as the assistant secretary throughout the Obama administration, and persisted over the years despite objections from various BARDA officials, the whistleblower claimed. ASPR continued its misuse of the funds even after Congress stressed in the fiscal 2016 appropriations bill that the funds were to be used only for BARDA.

The OIG investigation substantiated the whistleblower allegations “in part,” the OSC said in its letters this week. The OIG found that instead of being used to fund vaccine research and emergency preparedness for public health threats such as Ebola, Zika and COVID-19, some of BARDA’s funding paid for unrelated ASPR expenses, including the removal of office furniture, administrative expenses, news subscriptions, legal services, a website and personnel salaries. (Established in 2006, BARDA is part of ASPR.)

As a result of its investigation, which was completed last year, the OIG determined that ASPR had violated the Purpose Statute, potentially violated the Antideficiency Act and potentially augmented other appropriations with BARDA funds.

It also concluded that a “necessary expense justification, with ASPR claiming that the non-BARDA expenditures are reasonably related to the accomplishment of the purposes stated in the BARDA appropriation, would likely fail.”

While a total dollar amount wasn’t disclosed, the OSC said the evidence shows that as recently as fiscal 2019, ASPR misappropriated about $25 million from BARDA's Advanced Research and Development (ARD) programs. Also, from fiscal 2007 to 2016, ASPR's reporting to Congress failed to account for $517.8 million in administrative expenditures and that “ASPR is unable to demonstrate that the[se] BARDA funds were used for their appropriated purposes.”

“I am deeply concerned about ASPR's apparent misuse of millions of dollars in funding meant for public health emergencies like the one our country is currently facing with the COVID-19 pandemic," Special Counsel Henry Kerner said in disclosing the findings of the investigation.

“Equally concerning is how widespread and well-known this practice appeared to be for nearly a decade, even garnering the nickname 'Bank of BARDA.' I urge Congress and HHS to take immediate actions to ensure funding for public health emergencies can no longer be used as a slush-fund for unrelated expenses," he continued.

The OIG’s much-redacted findings, provided to HHS Secretary Alex Azar last May, triggered an internal review by the department’s Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources and Office of General Counsel. That review is focused on identifying potential Antideficiency Act violations resulting from ASPR’s use of ARD funding for fiscal 2015 through 2019.

HHS also has hired an outside accounting firm to audit ASPR’s use of the funding. The internal review and the audit are expected to be completed this year.

The investigation also is likely to spur congressional hearings and action. “I have long had concerns about the opacity of the status of BARDA,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said in response to the OSC letter. DeLauro is the chair of the House Appropriations Committee and chairs its Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies.

“Given the significant investments we have made during the pandemic, it is imperative we move forward with guardrails to protect this funding from misuse,” she added.