|Actinogen Medical Ltd., of Sydney
|Xanamem
|Blocks production of intracellular cortisol
|Fragile X syndrome
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel)
|Anti-CD19 CAR T therapy
|Relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma
|Approved by FDA for use in patients who have received at least 2 prior therapies
|Celltrion Group, of Incheon, Korea
|Regdanvimab (CT-P59)
|Anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19
|Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety granted conditional marketing authorization for emergency use to treat adults who are 60 or older or who have at least 1 underlying medical condition with mild symptoms of COVID-19, and adults with moderate symptoms of COVID-19
|Innocare Pharma Ltd., of Beijing
|Orelabrutinib
|BTK inhibitor
|Mantle cell lymphoma
|China’s NMPA approved the phase III trial testing combination with R-CHOP for previously untreated patients; primary endpoint is progression-free survival
|Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|JNJ-78436735 (single-dose COVID-19 vaccine)
|SARS-CoV-2 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine
|COVID-19
|Submitted request to FDA seeking emergency use authorization based on top-line data from phase III Ensemble trial
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Started rolling review process for authorization with multiple regulatory agencies, including FDA, EMA, U.K.’s MHRA and Health Canada; firm is completing pivotal phase III trials in U.K. and U.S.
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|Vaccine; COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Vaccine registered by Ministry of Health of Lebanon; approved under emergency use authorization procedure
|TG Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Ukoniq (umbralisib)
|Oral PI3K delta and CK1 epsilon inhibitor
|Marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma
|Granted accelerated approval by FDA for use in adults with relapsed or refractory MZL who have received at least 1 prior anti-CD20-based regimen and for treating adults with relapsed or refractory FL who have received at least 3 prior lines of therapy
