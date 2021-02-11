|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Access Vascular Inc., of Bedford, Mass.
|Hydromid
|4 French, single lumen, midline catheter made with proprietary biomaterial
|Reduces thrombus accumulation during intravenous therapy
|Received FDA clearance
|Braincool AB, of Lund, Sweden
|Cooral system
|Intraoral device designed to specifically cool the area in the back of the mouth
|Prevention of oral mucositis in patients undergoing chemotherapy
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Brainq Technologies Ltd., of Jerusalem
|Artificial intelligence-powered electromagnetic field therapy
|Delivered via a cloud-connected wearable device
|Enhances recovery and reduces disability after neurological damage caused by stroke
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Cerus Endovascular Ltd., of Oxford, U.K.
|Contour neurovascular system
|Device composed of fine mesh braid that targets the neck of the aneurysm
|Treatment of intracranial aneurysms
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Genscript USA Inc., of Piscataway, N.J.
|Cpass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection kit
|Blocking ELISA detection assay
|Detects COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies without the use of live virus
|The U.S. FDA expanded emergency use authorization to allow use in convalescent plasma screening
|Limacorporate SpA, of Udine, Italy
|Smart Space 3D Virtual Planner
|Software
|Supports surgeons on pre-operative case evaluation and intra-operative management
|Received the CE mark for the Mac OS version
|Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland
|Cobas BKV test
|Real-time PCR test that runs on the Cobas 6800/8800 systems
|Detects BK polyomavirus
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA to use stabilized urine samples
|Techmah Medical LLC, of Knoxville, Tenn.
|Smart Space Humeral 3D Positioner
|Patient-specific 3D positioners that are identifiable on preoperative CT scans
|For use in total shoulder arthroplasty
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Techmah Medical LLC, of Knoxville, Tenn.
|Smart Space Shoulder Cubit Guidance
|Implantation assistance devices
|For use in total shoulder arthroplasty
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.