Company Product Description Indication Status
Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J. BD SARS-CoV-2/Flu assay Molecular diagnostic test for the BD Max system Distinguishes between SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A+B, providing a positive or negative result for each virus using a single specimen Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J. BD SARS-CoV-2/Flu assay Molecular diagnostic test for the BD Max system Distinguishes between SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A+B, providing a positive or negative result for each virus using a single specimen Received the CE mark

