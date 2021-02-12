|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J.
|BD SARS-CoV-2/Flu assay
|Molecular diagnostic test for the BD Max system
|Distinguishes between SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A+B, providing a positive or negative result for each virus using a single specimen
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Received the CE mark
|
Notes
