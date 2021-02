Company Product Description Indication Status

Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. Adcovid SARS-CoV-2 adenovirus vector vaccine COVID-19 infection FDA cleared IND for phase I trial in up to 180 healthy adults, expected to begin by end of February 2021

Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif. Sotorasib KRAS GTPase inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer FDA granted priority review to NDA to treat KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic disease, setting PDUFA date of 8/16/21

Beigene Ltd., of Beijing Brukinsa (xanubrutinib) BTK inhibitor Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia FDA accepted sNDA, setting PDUFA date of 10/18/21

Coherus Biosciences Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. CHS-1420 (adalimumab biosimilar) TNF alpha ligand inhibitor Psoriasis; psoriatic arthritis FDA accepted BLA for review under 351(k) pathway, setting BsUFA date in December 2021; potential U.S. launch would come on or after 7/1/23, per agreement with Humira manufacturer Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Ashiya, Japan JR-141 (pabinafusp alfa) Iduronate 2-sulfatase stimulator Mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) FDA cleared IND to initiate global phase III trial and granted fast track designation

Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J. JNJ-78436735 (single-dose COVID-19 vaccine) SARS-CoV-2 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine COVID-19 infection Conditional MAA submitted to EMA

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) Neprilysin inhibitor/angiotensin receptor blocker Heart failure FDA expanded label to include reducing risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with chronic heart failure, particularly in those with left ventricular ejection fraction below normal

Pharmamar SA, of Madrid Aplidin (plitidepsin) Depsipeptide isolated from marine tunicate Aplidium albicans COVID-19 infection U.K.'s MHRA approved initiation of phase III Neptuno study in people hospitalized with moderate infection

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow Sputnik V COVID19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 infection Republic of Uzbekistan approved vaccine

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato, Calif. Dojolvi (triheptanoin) Facilitated glucose transporter-1 stimulator Long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders Health Canada approved drug to treat adults and children

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., of West Chester, Pa. VP-102 (cantharidin topical solution) Protein phosphatase 2A inhibitor Molluscum contagiosum infection FDA accepted resubmitted NDA, setting PDUFA date of 6/23/21