Biocorp SA, of Issoire, France, reported new partnerships with Health2sync and Socialdiabetes, companies headquartered in Taiwan and Spain, respectively. These two partnerships involve the integration of Mallya, the connected device dedicated to insulin pens, with the digital applications developed by Health2sync and Socialdiabetes to improve the quality of care for patients with diabetes. Patients using these digital solutions will be able to automatically synchronize the data recorded by their Mallya sensor.

Melbourne, Australia-based Bionic Vision Technologies Ltd. received AU$1 million (US$ 774,954) from the Medical Research Future Fund's Biomedtech Horizons 3.0 program in late 2020. The funds will help finalize development of vision processing software which turns images taken by a pair of smart glasses into signals that stimulate the brain to create information about what the user is “seeing.”

Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Endra Life Sciences Inc. reported that Inselspital University Hospital in Bern, Switzerland is partnering with Endra for a clinical study of its Thermo Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS) device for assessing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This is the third clinical research partnership for Endra in Europe and the sixth globally.

Bengaluru, India-based tech business accelerator Ginserv has launched Gincelerator 2.0 with 18 startups. The new entity will nurture midlevel health-tech, med-tech and edtech startups from all over India and was designed with the support of the National Science Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board and India’s Department of Science and Technology.

Inspira Technologies Ltd., of Ra’Anana, Israel, is teaming up with the Sheba Medical Center to test its blood oxygen technology. The intensive care unit of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at Sheba Hospital will test Inspira’s Augmented Respiration Technology (ART) on critically ill COVID-19 patients. The ART system directly oxygenates blood and immediately elevates and stabilizes patients’ oxygen levels, providing an alternative to mechanical ventilation systems.

Milestone Scientific Inc., of Roseland, N.J., said it has signed three additional distribution agreements in the U.S. with Goetze Dental, of Kansas City, Mo., Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply, of Wichita Falls, Texas and Scott’s Dental Supply, of Fife, Wash., to sell its Wand Single Tooth Anesthesia system. The company also signed a distribution agreement with Dental Fix Canada, of Mississauga, Ontario, covering select territories in Canada.

Natera Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., and Menlo Park, Calif.-based Personalis Inc. are partnering for personalized monitoring in oncology. The partnership will pair Personalis’ Next tumor profiling and diagnostic products with Natera’s personalized ctDNA platform Signatera for treatment monitoring and molecular residual disease (MRD) assessment. Under the nonexclusive agreement, Natera will validate the design of Singatera’s personalized ctDNA assays using matched tumor and normal exome sequence data from Personalis, and Natera will be responsible for commercialization. The agreement covers MRD testing for both clinical and research use.

San Diego-based Progenity Inc. has commenced a clinical trial of its Drug Delivery System (DDS) capsule, an ingestible and self-guided drug delivery device. The study will evaluate the capsule’s safety and tolerability in the gastrointestinal tract of normal healthy volunteers. The study will also collect the first clinical data on the ability of the DDS to auto-locate and accurately deliver a payload to the colon, a key delivery site for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Smiths Detection Inc., of Englewood, Md., said its Bioflash biological indicator is capable of detecting SARS-CoV-2 in the air following tests conducted by the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. The tests were performed using live SARS-CoV-2 virus in a biosafety level 3 containment area at Fort Detrick, Md. The SARS-CoV-2 Canary biosensor used in the Bioflash device demonstrated that it can quickly detect and identify the presence of low levels of aerosolized SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Wayne, Pa.-based Teleflex Inc. said it has completed patient enrollment in a clinical study evaluating the performance of Teleflex specialty catheters and coronary guidewires in chronic total occlusion (CTO) percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, currently an investigational indication for these products. The CTO-PCI study enrolled 150 patients across 13 U.S. sites and completed enrollment three months ahead of schedule. The prospective, single-arm IDE trial is employing the primary angiographic endpoint of successful (intraluminal) guidewire placement beyond the CTO.

Theragnostics Ltd., of Bracknell, U.K., reported a research collaboration with Essen University Hospital in Germany to examine the company’s investigational agent THG-008 for PET imaging in a range of cancers.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., has acquired cell sorting technology assets from Fort Collins, Colo.-based Propel Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sidis Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, the recently launched Bigfoot spectral cell sorter and approximately 40 employees will become part of Thermo Fisher’s Biosciences business. Propel Labs will continue to operate as a separate entity and serve its existing customers.

Copenhagen, Denmark-based Vipergen ApS reported the publication of a study describing its new drug discovery approach that enables screening DNA-encoded small-molecule libraries (DELs) inside living cells. The study highlights the potential of Vipergen's Cellular Binder Trap Enrichment (cBTE) technology to expand the ability to discover novel small molecules, including against difficult-to-drug targets, and reduce attrition rates in drug discovery. The company said it is offering its cBTE DNA-encoded library drug discovery platform as a service to biotechnology and pharmaceutical company partners to accelerate and improve their drug discovery processes.

Vitalhub Corp., of Toronto, has entered a multiyear licensing contract with Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust for cloud-based virtual clinic management software from its recently acquired subsidiary, Intouch with Health Ltd., of Cirencester, U.K. The Trust has licensed the use of the company’s proprietary Flow Manager, Virtual Clinics, and Wait Time Manager solutions. Vital hub said the deal will also encompass integrations with Modality Systems Ltd.