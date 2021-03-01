|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Humira (adalimumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting tumor necrosis factor
|Moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis or ulcerative colitis
|Brazil’s ANVISA approved use in pediatric patients, from age of 6, who showed inadequate response to conventional therapy, including corticosteroids and/or 6-mercaptopurine or azathioprine, or who are intolerant or have medical contraindications for those therapies
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Tibsovo (ivosidenib tablets)
|IDH1 gene inhibitor
|Cholangiocarcinoma
|Submitted supplemental NDA to FDA seeking use in patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated disease; Agios requested priority review
|Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Pasadena, Calif.
|ARO-APOC3
|RNAi therapeutic
|Hypertriglyceridemia
|Submitted IND to FDA for phase IIb dose-finding study
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|COVID-19 vaccines
|Viral vector-based vaccines
|COVID-19
|Health Canada authorized 2 vaccines: 1 is manufactured by Astrazeneca and developed with Oxford University and 1 is Serum Institute of India’s version of the Astrazeneca vaccine
|Athenex Inc., of Buffalo, N.Y.
|Oraxol
|Oral paclitaxel plus encequidar
|Metastatic breast cancer
|FDA issued complete response letter, indicating concern of safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequelae in oral paclitaxel arm vs. I.V. paclitaxel; FDA also expressed concerns regarding uncertainty over results of primary endpoint of objective response rate at week 19 conducted by blinded independent central review
|Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, of Dublin
|FT-218
|Once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate
|Excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy
|FDA accepted for review the NDA, setting PDUFA date of Oct. 15, 2021
|Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AVR-RD-04
|Gene therapy
|Cystinosis
|European Commission granted orphan designation
|Bridgebio Pharma Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif., and affiliate Origin Biosciences Inc.
|Nulibry (fosdenopterin)
|Substrate replacement therapy
|Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A
|Approved by FDA to reduce risk of mortality in patients with MoCD type A
|Carsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd., of Shanghai
|CT-041
|Claudin 18.2-targeted CAR T product
|Gastric cancer
|European Commission granted orphan designation
|Cormedix Inc., of Berkeley Heights, N.J.
|Defencath (taurolidine/heparin catheter lock solution)
|Small molecule; antibacterial
|Prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infections in hemodialysis patients
|FDA issued complete response letter, noting concerns at third-party manufacturing facility; agency also is requiring a manual extraction study
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc., of Burlington, Mass.
|FX-301
|Locally administered NaV1.7 inhibitor formulated for extended release in thermosensitive gel
|Non-opioid pain relief
|FDA cleared IND; phase Ib study in patients undergoing bunionectomy expected to start in first half of 2021
|Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Clazosentan
|Selective endothelin A receptor antagonist
|Prevention of cerebral vasospasm, vasospasm-related cerebral infarction and cerebral ischemic symptoms after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage
|Submitted NDA to Japanese PMDA
|Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|COVID-19 vaccine
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|FDA issued emergency use authorization for the single-dose vaccine in individuals 18 and older
|Krystal Biotech Inc., of Pittsburgh
|KB-407
|CFTR gene modulator
|Cystic fibrosis
|EMA issued positive opinion on orphan designation
|LFB SA, of Les Ulis, France
|Eptacog beta
|Recombinant coagulation factor VIIa
|Hemophilia
|EMA accepted for filing the MAA
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Gefapixant
|Selective P2X3 receptor antagonist
|Refractory chronic cough
|FDA accepted for review the NDA; PDUFA date of Dec. 21, 2021
|Oncopeptides AB, of Waltham, Mass.
|Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide)
|Peptide-drug conjugate
|Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
|Approved by FDA for use in adults who have received at least 4 prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least 1 proteasome inhibitor, 1 immunomodulatory agent and 1 CD38-directed monoclonal antibody; granted under accelerated approval
|Oncorena AB, of Lund, Sweden
|Orellanine
|Fungus toxin
|Metastatic renal cancer
|Swedish Medical Products Agency approved start of phase I/II trial in patients with metastatic renal cancer in dialysis
|Plx Pharma Inc., of Sparta, N.J.
|Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg
|Liquid-filled aspirin capsule
|Platelet inhibition
|FDA approved supplemental NDAs
|Qurebio Ltd., of Shanghai
|Q-1802
|Bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and Claudin18.2
|Tumors
|FDA granted IND approval
|Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plano, Texas
|Bardoxolone methyl
|Orally administered activator of Nrf2
|Chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome
|Submitted NDA to FDA
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19
|Approved in Republic of Moldova
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Sarclisa (isatuximab)
|Monoclonal antibody that binds to specific epitope on CD38 receptor
|Multiple myeloma
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted positive opinion for use in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone to treat adults who have received at least 1 prior therapy
|Sciwind Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China
|XW-003
|Biologic; unspecified drug target
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|China’s NMPA approved for clinical trial
|Veru Inc., of Miami
|VERU-111
|Tubulin alpha inhibitor; tubulin beta inhibitor
|COVID-19
|FDA agreed in end-of-phase II meeting to advance drug into phase III registration study based on data from phase II study testing once-daily oral dosing vs. placebo in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome
|
Notes
