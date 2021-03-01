Molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) type A, an ultra-rare metabolic disorder causing intractable seizures, brain injury and death, now has a world-first treatment in Nulibry (fosdenopterin), a new I.V. therapy developed by Bridgebio Pharma Inc. subsidiary Origin Biosciences Inc. The agency's priority review, supported by its orphan, breakthrough and rare pediatric disease programs, also yielded a priority review voucher (PRV) for Origin.

Bridgebio, which acquired Nulibry from Alexion Pharma Holdings Unlimited Co. in June 2018, agreed to pay Alexion tiered royalties ranging from the low-to midteens on net sales of products containing the fosdenopterin molecule. It will also owe Alexion a percentage in the midteens of any proceeds from a sale of the PRV or other amounts, should it hold on to the voucher. The product originated with Orphatec Pharmaceuticals GmbH, now known as Colbourne Pharmaceuticals GmbH.

Pricing and availability information for Nulibry weren't immediately available. Shares of Bridgebio (NASDAQ:BBIO) rose about 2% by midday March 1.

Patients with MoCD type A suffer severe and rapidly progressive neurologic damage, including feeding difficulties and muscle weakness from the accumulation of toxic sulfite metabolites in the central nervous system, according to the FDA. With only supportive care and symptom-directed therapies available before now, most patients die in early childhood from infections, the agency said. Incidence of the disease is estimated to be one in 100,000 to 200,000 live births worldwide, with MoCD type A accounting for about two-thirds of all cases. Today there are less than 150 identified MoCD type A patients globally with a median survival of four years, according to Bridgebio.

The first-in-class approval of Nulibry was supported by three trials that compared the efficacy of the drug in 13 treated patients vs. 18 matched, untreated patients. Those treated with Nulibry had a survival rate of 84% at three years, compared to 55% for the untreated patients.

Treatment with Nulibry also led to a reduction of urine concentrations of S-sulfocysteine, a toxic substance that leads to neurological damage, in patients with MoCD type A, with evidence that the reduction was sustained with long-term treatment over 48 months.

The most common side effects of Nulibry included complications related to the I.V. line, fever, respiratory infections, vomiting, gastroenteritis and diarrhea. Animal testing also revealed a danger of phototoxicity, leading the FDA to advise that patients treated with Nulibry should avoid exposure to sunlight or take other protective measures when exposed to the sun.