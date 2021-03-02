Amarin plc, of Dublin, reported net total revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 of $167.3 million and $614.1 million, respectively, slightly above consensus estimates, despite disruptions to sales and promotions due to COVID-19. Prescriptions for cardiovascular drug Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) in the U.S. increased by about 39% and 41% in 2020 vs. the same period in 2019, based on data from Symphony Health and Iqvia, respectively. In November, a generic version of Vascepa was launched in the U.S., though Amarin noted its approval is limited to adjunct use to diet for lowering triglyceride levels in adults with severe hypertriglyceridemia, which represents no more than 7% of recent Vascepa usage, based on industry data. Meanwhile, Amarin is gearing up for a European launch in 2021, following a positive opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for Vascepa in reducing cardiovascular risk. Approvals in mainland China and Hong Kong are expected near the end of 2021. For the full year 2020, Amarin reported a GAAP net loss of $18 million, or 5 cents per share. As of Dec. 31, it had $563.4 million in cash and investments. Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) closed Feb. 25 at $6.95, down 35 cents.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., reported total revenue of $571 million for the fourth quarter and $803 million for the full year 2020, with increases over the prior year driven by grant revenue and product sales mostly related to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna also raised the lower end of its global manufacturing plan for its vaccine for 2021, from 600 million to 700 million doses, and it said it is making capital investments to increase capacity up to an expected 1.4 billion doses in 2022. Moderna reported that it has signed advanced purchase agreements for delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, reflecting a total of $18.4 billion in anticipated product sales, with additional discussions with several governments ongoing for scheduled deliveries in 2021 and 2022. For the fourth quarter and full year, net loss was $272 million and $747 million, respectively. As of Dec. 31, the company’s cash, equivalents and investments totaled $5.25 billion. Moderna also reported during its earnings call that its chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, will be stepping down in September. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) closed Feb. 25 at $148.38, up $3.59.