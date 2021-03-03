Following the advice of an independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB), the U.S. NIH halted a clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in treating patients in the emergency department who developed mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. The DSMB recommendation followed a second planned interim analysis of the trial data last week in which the board determined that while the convalescent plasma caused no harm, it was unlikely to benefit that group of patients. The trial was being conducted at 47 hospital emergency departments across the U.S. and had enrolled 511 of the 900 participant recruitment goal. The patients enrolled in the trial, which compared convalescent plasma with placebo, had at least one risk factor associated with severe COVID-19, but none were ill enough at the time to be hospitalized. The data evaluated in the interim analysis showed no significant difference in the proportion of participants who needed further emergency or urgent care, had to be hospitalized or died within 15 days of entering the trial. In a decision that stirred some controversy, the FDA authorized convalescent plasma in August as a treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the pandemic began last year, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. and many more worldwide have been treated with convalescent plasma, the NIH said.

Canada’s Minister of Health signed a second interim order (IO) this week allowing drugs and medical devices that may not fully meet Canadian regulatory requirements, but are manufactured to comparable standards, to be imported and sold in the country to prevent shortages during the pandemic. The IO also makes it mandatory to report shortages of critical medical devices to Health Canada. Replacing a similar order issued March 30, 2020, the new IO extends, clarifies and modifies certain measures from that first order.

The EMA and Health Canada have collaboratively published the full clinical data they reviewed as part of their authorizations of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine. The two regulators said the clinical data for Pfizer Inc.-Biontech AG’s vaccine is expected to be published shortly. “EMA and Health Canada’s joint commitment to openness and transparency will support global research, allow for public scrutiny and reinforce society’s trust in COVID-19 vaccines as mass vaccination campaigns continue to be rolled out across the EU, Canada and the rest of the world,” said Emer Cooke, EMA’s executive director. The EMA and Health Canada are the only regulators worldwide publishing the full safety and efficacy data of the vaccines, along with an explanation of the methods used to protect personal information.

The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency released statutory guidance March 3 on its schedule of 2020/2021 fees related to drugs, medical devices and other regulated products. The fees for all the products, manufacturing facilities, applications, inspections and meeting requests remain unchanged from last year.