|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate)
|Multikinase inhibitor
|Uterine body cancer
|Japan’s MHLW granted orphan designation
|Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|Single-dose COVID-19 vaccine
|SARS-CoV-2 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine
|COVID-19
|European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization, valid in all 27 member states of EU, plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein; World Health Organization also issued emergency use listing for vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in adults, 18 and older
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Vaccine approved by Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta)
|Alpha-galactosidase stimulator
|Fabry disease
|Results from real-world observational study and clinical trial on long-term treatment now included in FDA-approved label
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Lanadelumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting plasma kallikrein
|Hereditary angioedema
|Submitted NDA to Japan’s MHLW seeking approval for prophylaxis against HAE attacks
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.