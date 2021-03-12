Company Product Description Indication Status
Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate) Multikinase inhibitor Uterine body cancer Japan’s MHLW granted orphan designation
Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J. Single-dose COVID-19 vaccine SARS-CoV-2 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine COVID-19 European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization, valid in all 27 member states of EU, plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein; World Health Organization also issued emergency use listing for vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in adults, 18 and older
Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow Sputnik V  COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 Vaccine approved by Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Sanofi SA, of Paris Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta) Alpha-galactosidase stimulator Fabry disease Results from real-world observational study and clinical trial on long-term treatment now included in FDA-approved label
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Lanadelumab Monoclonal antibody targeting plasma kallikrein  Hereditary angioedema Submitted NDA to Japan’s MHLW seeking approval for prophylaxis against HAE attacks

