Company Product Description Indication Status

Akebia Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Riona (ferric citrate hydrate) Iron-based phosphate binder Iron deficiency anemia Collaboration partner Japan Tobacco Inc. received PMDA approval to treat adults in Japan for additional indication

Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China Olverembatinib (HQP-1351) BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor Chronic myeloid leukemia Center for Drug Evaluation of China's NMPA recommended breakthrough therapy designation for agent advanced by wholly owned subsidiary Guangzhou Healthquest Pharma Co. Ltd. to treat chronic-phase disease that is resistant/intolerant to first- and second-generation TKIs

Berg LLC, of Framingham, Mass. BPM-31510 Increases mitochondrial-centric oxidative stress Glioblastoma multiforme FDA cleared the phase II study testing BPM-31510 as a neo-adjuvant

Enterome SA, of Paris EO-2463 Microbiome-derived multipeptide-based vaccine Non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma FDA cleared IND for phase I/II trial to evaluate study drug with standard of care in 60 participants with follicular or marginal zone lymphoma

Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon) B-lymphocyte antigen CD19 inhibitor Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Partner Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. received manufacturing and marketing approval from Japan's MHLW to prevent disease relapses

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego REN-001 PPAR delta agonist Primary mitochondrial myopathy FDA granted fast track designation

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Chemrar Group, both of Moscow Avifavir (favipiravir) RNA polymerase inhibitor COVID-19 infection National Agency of Drug and Food Control of Indonesia approved drug