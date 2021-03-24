|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Akebia Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Riona (ferric citrate hydrate)
|Iron-based phosphate binder
|Iron deficiency anemia
|Collaboration partner Japan Tobacco Inc. received PMDA approval to treat adults in Japan for additional indication
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|Olverembatinib (HQP-1351)
|BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Chronic myeloid leukemia
|Center for Drug Evaluation of China's NMPA recommended breakthrough therapy designation for agent advanced by wholly owned subsidiary Guangzhou Healthquest Pharma Co. Ltd. to treat chronic-phase disease that is resistant/intolerant to first- and second-generation TKIs
|Berg LLC, of Framingham, Mass.
|BPM-31510
|Increases mitochondrial-centric oxidative stress
|Glioblastoma multiforme
|FDA cleared the phase II study testing BPM-31510 as a neo-adjuvant
|Enterome SA, of Paris
|EO-2463
|Microbiome-derived multipeptide-based vaccine
|Non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma
|FDA cleared IND for phase I/II trial to evaluate study drug with standard of care in 60 participants with follicular or marginal zone lymphoma
|Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon)
|B-lymphocyte antigen CD19 inhibitor
|Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
|Partner Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. received manufacturing and marketing approval from Japan's MHLW to prevent disease relapses
|Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|REN-001
|PPAR delta agonist
|Primary mitochondrial myopathy
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Chemrar Group, both of Moscow
|Avifavir (favipiravir)
|RNA polymerase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|National Agency of Drug and Food Control of Indonesia approved drug
