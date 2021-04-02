Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Francisco, (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics Inc.) said it completed GLP genotoxicity studies of R-107, in development as a therapy for vaccine-resistant COVID-19, influenza and other viral diseases. Data showed R-107 did not induce mutations in any of the five strains of Salmonella typhimurium at all concentrations up to 5,000 μg/plate, providing no evidence of any R-107 mutagenic activity in the assay system. In vitro testing showed R-107 did not induce micronuclei in cultured human peripheral blood lymphocytes following all treatments tested.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Hamilton, Ontario, said it completed the acquisition of Paris-based Ipsen SA’s intellectual property and assets related to IPN-1087, a small molecule targeting neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1), a protein expressed on multiple solid tumor types. Fusion intends to use IPN-1087 to create an alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical, FPI-2059, targeting solid tumors expressing NTSR1. Under the terms, Fusion issued to Ipsen 600,000 shares of its common stock at the time of closing, including shares due upon the achievement of a patent-related milestone which occurred prior to closing. Fusion will also be obligated to pay Ipsen up to an additional €67.5 million (US$78.4 million) upon the achievement of certain development and regulatory milestones; low single-digit royalties on potential future net sales; and up to €350 million in net sales milestones, in each case, relating to products covered by the asset purchase agreement. Fusion will be responsible for paying to a third-party licensor up to €70 million in development milestone payments and mid-single to low-double-digit royalties on potential future net sales of products covered by the license agreement.

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and the Francis Crick Institute will extend their ongoing collaboration to advance discovery of new drug targets in a £11.5 million (US$15.9 million) effort, funded by a Prosperity Partnership grant from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and matching funds from GSK. The research teams will work to develop and industrialize emerging technology in chemical biology based on reactive fragment screening, which has the potential to simultaneously identify drug targets and prototype molecules that can control target function in cells.

Nkmax America Inc., of Santa Ana, Calif., said it changed its corporate name to Nkgen Biotech Inc., which the company said better reflects its mission and strategic focus.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing, said the third production line of Coronavac, its COVID-19 vaccine, was completed and put into commercial production. Including this new production line, Sinovac said its annual capacity of Coronavac has reached 2 billion doses. To date, more than 200 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered to more than 20 countries, including China.

Ximedica Inc., of Providence, R.I., is partnering with Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., to develop a prototype for rapid mobile manufacturing of vaccines and therapeutics as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)'s Nucleic Acids On-Demand World-Wide program. Integrating Moderna's mRNA technology with Ximedica's instrument design and engineering expertise, both teams will work to meet capability expectations set out by the DARPA program over the four-year partnership. As part of the agreement, Ximedica will receive up to $11 million in funding.