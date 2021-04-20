Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Adagio Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass. ADG-20 Monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 Mild or moderate COVID-19 Started the phase I/II/III Stamp study testing whether ADG-20 can prevent COVID-19-related hospitalizations and death; initial data expected by the end of 2021 4/13/21

Aegis Life Inc., of San Diego Covigenix VAX-001 DNA vaccine COVID-19 First participants dosed 4/19/21

Gannex, a unit of Shanghai-based Ascletis Pharma Inc. ASC-41 Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease Started dosing in the first cohort that will test the effect of itraconazole and phenytoin on the pharmacokinetics of ASC-41 in healthy volunteers; second cohort will evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of ASC-41 in patients 4/14/21

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China Pyrilutamide Androgen receptor antagonist Acne vulgaris Started dosing patients in the phase I/II study testing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of pyrilutamide 4/16/21

Nervgen Pharma Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia NVG-291 Protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma inhibitor Diseases related to nerve damage Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia approved the study in healthy volunteers; plans to dose first subject in the second quarter of 2021 4/14/21

Prexa Sante LLC, of Los Angeles Product-118 Prexablu drug-device COVID-19 Drug eradicated the virus after 3 daily doses 4/13/21

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney RECCE-327 Bactericidal permeability protein inhibitor; outer membrane protein inhibitor Topical burns The phase I/II study was registered in the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trial Registry (ANZCTR); study will enroll 10 patients who will receive RECCE-327 daily for 14 days and 20 patients who will receive the drug 3 times per week for 2 weeks 4/15/21

Transcenta Holding Ltd., of Suzhou, China TST-001 Second-generation recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody targeted CLDN18.2 Metastatic gastric cancer First patient dosed in combination with CAPOX regimen 4/19/21

Phase II

Anji Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Pradigastat Inhibitor of diacylglycerol acyl transferase 1 Constipation Clinical sites added in the U.S. and China 4/15/21

Atriva Therapeutics GmbH, of Tübingen, Germany ATR-002 MEK inhibitor COVID-19 infection First of 220 adults hospitalized with moderate to severe infection dosed in Respire trial assessing clinical severity status at day 15 4/13/21

Bergenbio ASA, of Bergen, Norway Bemcentinib AXL kinase inhibitor Hospitalized COVID-19 Completed 96% of the targeted enrollment of the BGBC020 study for a total of 115 patients; stopped enrollment at 50% of planned target enrollment of the investigator-sponsored ACCORD2–002 study due to a reduction in U.K. COVID-19 cases and to allow for prompt analysis; studies will be analyzed separately and together in a meta-analysis; initial results of the ACCORD2 study showed, at day 29, 1 death in 28 patients treated with bemcentinib plus standard of care (SoC) compared to 5 in 32 patients treated with SoC alone; in the BGBC020 study, mortality rate was 2 in 58 for bemcentinib plus SoC compared to 3 in 57 for SoC alone 4/19/21

Implicit Bioscience Ltd., of Brisbane, Australia IC-14 Monoclonal antibody targeting CD14 COVID-19 CaTT study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases started enrolling patients; study will test the safety and efficacy of IC-14 plus Veklury (remdesivir, Gilead Sciences Inc.); primary endpoint is time to clinical recovery; secondary outcome measures include days alive and free of respiratory failure; data expected in early 2022 4/16/21

Kinarus AG, of Basel, Switzerland KIN-001 p38 MAPK inhibitor + undisclosed generic drug COVID-19 infection First of about 400 hospitalized participants dosed, with primary endpoints of need for intubation and/or high pressure oxygen and mortality; first interim analysis expected on about 40 people, projected for fourth quarter of 2021, with final results in first quarter of 2022 4/13/21

Mei Pharma Inc., of San Diego, and Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Zandelisib (formerly ME-401) PI3K-delta inhibitor Follicular lymphoma Enrollment of primary efficacy population of 91 participants reached in Tidal study, with top-line data on track to report in fourth quarter of 2021 4/13/21

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, of Miami Molnupiravir (MK-4482/EIDD-2801) Ribonucleoside analogue Hospitalized COVID-19 An interim analysis of data from the phase II portion of the phase II/III Move-In trial concluded that the study was unlikely to demonstrate a clinical benefit; study is being discontinued 4/15/21

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, of Miami Molnupiravir (MK-4482/EIDD-2801) Ribonucleoside analogue Outpatient COVID-19 In the phase II portion of the phase II/III Move-Out study, the percentage of patients given molnupiravir who were hospitalized and/or died was lower than the percentage of patients given placebo; on recommendation of the data monitoring committee, enrollment criteria will be changed to symptom duration of 5 or fewer days before enrollment and participants will have at least 1 risk factor for progression to severe disease; plans to start enrolling patients in the phase III portion of the study by late April or early May 4/15/21

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. NVX-CoV2373 Recombinant protein vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Vaccine was added to the investigator-initiated Com-COV2 study of 1,050 adults 50 or older measuring immune system responses for 2 doses of the same vaccine compared to vaccination with 2 different vaccines 4/15/21

Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea Olinvacimab Monoclonal antibody targeting VEGFR2 Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer Plans to start a phase II study of olinvacimab plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in the first half of 2021 with Merck agreeing to provide the Keytruda; study will evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, pharmacodynamics and the expression level of VEGFR-2 and PD-L1 after treatment with the combination 4/19/21

Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, of San Francisco, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Firazyr (icatibant) Bradykinin type 2 receptor agonist Critically ill COVID-19 Data monitoring committee recommended concluding the icatibant arm of the I-SPY COVID study because the first 95 patients met the predefined futility criterion of a probability of 90% or more that the drug will offer no more than a 50% benefit compared to standard treatment of dexamethasone and Veklury (remdesivir, Gilead Sciences Inc.) 4/16/21

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco Fostamatinib SYK inhibitor COVID-19 infection Trial in hospitalized participants met primary endpoint of safety and reduced incidence of serious adverse events (SAEs), with 3 SAEs by day 29 for 30 people in study drug + standard of care (SOC) group vs. 6 SAEs for 29 in placebo + SOC group (p=0.23); reduction in hypoxia seen for study drug vs. placebo, at 1 vs. 3, respectively (p=0.29) 4/13/21

Todos Medical Ltd., of New York Tollovir (NLC-V-01) 3CL protease inhibitor Hospitalized COVID-19 Treated first 10 patients in the 77-patient study; primary endpoints are time to discharge from the hospital and time to clinical improvement based upon the National Early Warning Score 2 in Israel 4/19/21

Phase III

Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China Buparlisib (AN-2025) Pan-PI3K inhibitor Recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma Treated first of approximately 500 patients in the Buran study testing buparlisib plus paclitaxel; primary endpoint is overall survival 4/15/21

Ardelyx Inc., of Fremont, Calif., and Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Tenapanor Sodium hydrogen exchanger 3 inhibitor Hyperphosphatemia Started 4 studies in Japan: a placebo-controlled, parallel-group comparative study; a phosphate binder-combination parallel-group comparative study; an open-label, single-arm study in hyperphosphatemia patients on peritoneal dialysis; and a long-term study evaluating serum phosphorus in patients who switch from 1 or more phosphate binders to tenapanor 4/14/21

Covis Pharma BV, of Luxembourg Alvesco (ciclesonide) Glucocorticoid receptor agonist Non-hospitalized COVID-19 In the 400-patient study, 70.6% of patients taking Alvesco and 63.5% of patients taking placebo had an improved time to alleviation of COVID-19 related symptoms (p=0.5502); Alvesco produced a 70% reduction in subsequent emergency department visits or hospital admissions for reasons attributable to COVID-19 by day 30 compared to a 30% reduction for placebo (p=0.0301) 4/15/21

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and H. Lundbeck A/S, of Valby, Denmark Brexpiprazole Partial serotonin 5-HT1A/dopamine D2 agonist; serotonin 5-HT2A antagonist Agitation Enrollment of participants with Alzheimer's-type dementia to continue, based on interim analysis supporting progression to full enrollment of 330 people 4/13/21

Romark Laboratories LC, of Tampa, Fla. NT-300 (nitazoxanide extended-release tablets) Inhibits viral replication Mild or moderate COVID-19 In the overall population, median time to sustained response was approximately 13 days for both patients treated with NT-300 and those treated with placebo; in the predefined subgroup with mild disease, median time to sustained response was 10.3 days for NT-300 and 13.4 days for placebo; 0.5% of NT-300-treated patients vs. 3.6% of patients treated with placebo progressed to severe illness 4/14/21

Urovant Sciences Inc., a unit of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Gemtesa (vibegron) Beta-3 adrenergic agonist Overactive bladder Data from the Empowur trial and its extension study published in the Journal of Urology showed the least squares mean change from baseline to week 52 in micturitions was ?2.4 for Gemtesa compared to ?2 for tolterodine; urge urinary incontinence episodes was ?2.2 for Gemtesa compared to ?1.7 for tolterodine (p <0.05); incontinence episodes was ?2.5 for Gemtesa compared to ?1.9 for tolterodine (p <0.05) 4/15/21