|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, and Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash.
|Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv)
|Poliovirus receptor-related protein 4 modulator
|Urothelial cancer
|FDA accepted sBLAs under Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program requesting conversion of accelerated to regular approval and label expansion to include locally advanced or metastatic disease previously treated with PD-1/L1 inhibitor and ineligible for cisplatin; agency granted priority review, setting PDUFA date of Aug. 17, 2021
|4/19/21
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Tagrisso (osimertinib)
|Third-generation, irreversible EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Approved in China for adjuvant treatment of patients with early stage (IB, II and IIIA) EGFR-mutated disease after tumor resection with curative intent, with or without adjuvant chemotherapy as recommended by patient’s physician; indicated for EGFRm patients whose tumors have exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) mutations
|4/14/21
|Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate)
|Activate the nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)-like 2 pathway
|Relapsing multiple sclerosis
|China’s National Medical Products Administration approved the drug
|4/16/21
|Curevac Swiss AG, of Tubingen, Germany
|CVnCoV
|MRNA-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Started a rolling submission to Swissmedic
|4/19/21
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19
|Submitted the CMC section of the application for an interim order to Health Canada under a rolling review; remaining sections expected to be submitted in the very near future
|4/19/21
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Bamlanivimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19
|Company requested FDA revoke the emergency use authorization for the drug as a monotherapy due to emergence of variants
|4/16/21
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Bamlanivimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|As requested by the company, the FDA revoked the emergency use authorization for use of the drug as a monotherapy
|4/19/21
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco
|VIR-7831 (GSK-4182136)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 not requiring oxygen supplementation and at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19
|EMA started review under Article 5(3) of Regulation 726/2004
|4/15/21
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate
|Single-dose vaccine developed using the Advac platform
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|CDC and FDA issued a joint statement, which stated they are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine; CDC will convene a meeting on April 14, 2021, to further review these cases and assess their potential significance, and FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases; until that process is complete, the agencies are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine
|4/13/21
|Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|GT-20029
|Degrades the androgen receptor via the E3 ubiquitin ligase pathway
|Acne and androgenetic alopecia
|National Medical Products Administration in China approved the start of clinical trials
|4/15/21
|Lintonpharm Co. Ltd., of Guangzhou, China
|Catumaxomab
|T-cell engaging bispecific antibody
|Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
|China's NMPA authorized the company to proceed with a phase I/II trial evaluating the safety and efficacy
|4/13/21
|Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., of Adelaide, Australia, and Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, of Liege, Belgium
|Nextstellis (drospirenone + estetrol)
|Estrogen receptor modulator
|Contraception
|FDA approved NDA, with commercial launch expected by mid-2021
|4/13/21
|Moleac Pte Ltd., of Singapore
|MLC-1501
|Neuroprotectant
|Traumatic brain injury
|FDA cleared IND for study testing functional and neurological recovery in patients suffering from TBI
|4/14/21
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|Adenovirus-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Received emergency use authorization in India
|4/13/21
|Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen
|Chiauranib (CS-2164)
|Aurora B/VEGFRs/CSF1R inhibitor
|Small-cell lung cancer
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase Ib/II study of chiauranib as a monotherapy in 24 to 36 patients
|4/16/21
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.