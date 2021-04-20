Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, and Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash. Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) Poliovirus receptor-related protein 4 modulator Urothelial cancer FDA accepted sBLAs under Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program requesting conversion of accelerated to regular approval and label expansion to include locally advanced or metastatic disease previously treated with PD-1/L1 inhibitor and ineligible for cisplatin; agency granted priority review, setting PDUFA date of Aug. 17, 2021 4/19/21
Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Tagrisso (osimertinib) Third-generation, irreversible EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer Approved in China for adjuvant treatment of patients with early stage (IB, II and IIIA) EGFR-mutated disease after tumor resection with curative intent, with or without adjuvant chemotherapy as recommended by patient’s physician; indicated for EGFRm patients whose tumors have exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) mutations 4/14/21
Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) Activate the nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)-like 2 pathway Relapsing multiple sclerosis China’s National Medical Products Administration approved the drug 4/16/21
Curevac Swiss AG, of Tubingen, Germany CVnCoV MRNA-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Started a rolling submission to Swissmedic 4/19/21
Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash. Leronlimab (PRO-140) CCR5 antagonist COVID-19 Submitted the CMC section of the application for an interim order to Health Canada under a rolling review; remaining sections expected to be submitted in the very near future 4/19/21
Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Bamlanivimab Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 Company requested FDA revoke the emergency use authorization for the drug as a monotherapy due to emergence of variants 4/16/21
Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Bamlanivimab Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2 Mild to moderate COVID-19 As requested by the company, the FDA revoked the emergency use authorization for use of the drug as a monotherapy 4/19/21
Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco VIR-7831 (GSK-4182136) Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 not requiring oxygen supplementation and at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 EMA started review under Article 5(3) of Regulation 726/2004 4/15/21
Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate Single-dose vaccine developed using the Advac platform COVID-19 prophylaxis CDC and FDA issued a joint statement, which stated they are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine; CDC will convene a meeting on April 14, 2021, to further review these cases and assess their potential significance, and FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases; until that process is complete, the agencies are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine 4/13/21
Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China GT-20029 Degrades the androgen receptor via the E3 ubiquitin ligase pathway Acne and androgenetic alopecia National Medical Products Administration in China approved the start of clinical trials 4/15/21
Lintonpharm Co. Ltd., of Guangzhou, China Catumaxomab T-cell engaging bispecific antibody Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer China's NMPA authorized the company to proceed with a phase I/II trial evaluating the safety and efficacy 4/13/21
Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., of Adelaide, Australia, and  Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, of Liege, Belgium Nextstellis (drospirenone + estetrol) Estrogen receptor modulator Contraception FDA approved NDA, with commercial launch expected by mid-2021 4/13/21
Moleac Pte Ltd., of Singapore MLC-1501 Neuroprotectant Traumatic brain injury FDA cleared IND for study testing functional and neurological recovery in patients suffering from TBI 4/14/21
Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow Sputnik V Adenovirus-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Received emergency use authorization in India 4/13/21
Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen Chiauranib (CS-2164) Aurora B/VEGFRs/CSF1R inhibitor Small-cell lung cancer FDA cleared the IND for a phase Ib/II study of chiauranib as a monotherapy in 24 to 36 patients 4/16/21

