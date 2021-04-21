|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Biostable Science & Engineering Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Haart 200
|Aortic annuloplasty device
|For use during bicuspid aortic valve repair
|Received the CE mark
|Cerus Endovascular Ltd., of Oxford, U.K.
|Contour neurovascular system
|Device composed of fine mesh braid that targets the neck of the aneurysm
|Treatment of intracranial aneurysms
|Received IDE approval from the U.S. FDA
|Empowered Diagnostics LLC, of Pompano Beach, Fla.
|Covclear
|Nasal swab test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 antigens
|Received the CE mark
|Enzo Biochem Inc., of New York
|Ampicollect
|Sample collection kit
|For use in COVID-19 testing with PCR-based molecular diagnostic or antigen-based testing platforms
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Johnson & Johnson Vision, of Santa Ana, Calif.
|Veritas vision system
|Modular ophthalmic microsurgical system
|Facilitates anterior segment ophthalmic surgery in cataract patients
|Received the CE mark
|Johnson & Johnson Vision, of Santa Ana, Calif.
|Veritas vision system
|Modular ophthalmic microsurgical system
|Facilitates anterior segment ophthalmic surgery in cataract patients
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Medtronic plc, of Dublin
|Pipeline Flex Embolization Device with Shield Technology
|Intracranial aneurysm flow diverter
|Treatment of intracranial aneurysms
|U.S. FDA approved PMA supplement for design changes to add a surface modification to the implant
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.