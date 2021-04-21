Company Product Description Indication Status

Biostable Science & Engineering Inc., of Austin, Texas Haart 200 Aortic annuloplasty device For use during bicuspid aortic valve repair Received the CE mark

Cerus Endovascular Ltd., of Oxford, U.K. Contour neurovascular system Device composed of fine mesh braid that targets the neck of the aneurysm Treatment of intracranial aneurysms Received IDE approval from the U.S. FDA

Empowered Diagnostics LLC, of Pompano Beach, Fla. Covclear Nasal swab test Detects SARS-CoV-2 antigens Received the CE mark

Enzo Biochem Inc., of New York Ampicollect Sample collection kit For use in COVID-19 testing with PCR-based molecular diagnostic or antigen-based testing platforms Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Johnson & Johnson Vision, of Santa Ana, Calif. Veritas vision system Modular ophthalmic microsurgical system Facilitates anterior segment ophthalmic surgery in cataract patients Received the CE mark

Johnson & Johnson Vision, of Santa Ana, Calif. Veritas vision system Modular ophthalmic microsurgical system Facilitates anterior segment ophthalmic surgery in cataract patients Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Medtronic plc, of Dublin Pipeline Flex Embolization Device with Shield Technology Intracranial aneurysm flow diverter Treatment of intracranial aneurysms U.S. FDA approved PMA supplement for design changes to add a surface modification to the implant