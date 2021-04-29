|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Atricure Inc., of Mason, Ohio
|Epi-Sense system
|Epicardial ablation device with sensing electrodes
|Treatment of long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation
|Received U.S. FDA approval for new indication; was previously cleared for the coagulation of cardiac tissue
|Cerapedics Inc., of Westminster, Colo.
|P-15L
|Bone graft
|Treatment of degenerative disc disease
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Celltrion Inc., of Incheon, South Korea
|Diatrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test
|Lateral flow, visual read test
|Detects N and S antigens for SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Lumenis Ltd., of Yokne'am Illit, Israel
|Intense pulsed light (IPL) device with Optimal Pulse Technology (OPT)
|Ophthalmic device
|For improving signs of dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction
|U.S. FDA granted de novo authorization
|Soliton Inc., of Houston
|Resonic
|Uses Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) technology
|For tattoo removal and cellulite treatment
|Received special 510(k) from the U.S. FDA for modifications, including autoloading cartridge and improved user interface
|Sommetrics Inc., of Vista, Calif.
|Aersleep II
|Self-contained, portable unit with an integrated vacuum pump; the unit is held in place by a soft silicone collar
|Applies negative pressure over the external surface of the neck to hold the airway open during sleep in people with sleep apnea
|Received IDE approval from the U.S. FDA for the SUPRA clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.