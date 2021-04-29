Company Product Description Indication Status

Atricure Inc., of Mason, Ohio Epi-Sense system Epicardial ablation device with sensing electrodes Treatment of long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation Received U.S. FDA approval for new indication; was previously cleared for the coagulation of cardiac tissue

Cerapedics Inc., of Westminster, Colo. P-15L Bone graft Treatment of degenerative disc disease Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA

Celltrion Inc., of Incheon, South Korea Diatrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Lateral flow, visual read test Detects N and S antigens for SARS-CoV-2 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Lumenis Ltd., of Yokne'am Illit, Israel Intense pulsed light (IPL) device with Optimal Pulse Technology (OPT) Ophthalmic device For improving signs of dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction U.S. FDA granted de novo authorization

Soliton Inc., of Houston Resonic Uses Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) technology For tattoo removal and cellulite treatment Received special 510(k) from the U.S. FDA for modifications, including autoloading cartridge and improved user interface

Sommetrics Inc., of Vista, Calif. Aersleep II Self-contained, portable unit with an integrated vacuum pump; the unit is held in place by a soft silicone collar Applies negative pressure over the external surface of the neck to hold the airway open during sleep in people with sleep apnea Received IDE approval from the U.S. FDA for the SUPRA clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness