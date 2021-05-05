As investors await an MAA submission to the EMA for U.S.-approved Mycapssa (octreotide) in acromegaly, Chiasma Inc. disclosed its plan to merge with Amryt plc in an all-stock deal, thereby gaining a global commercial presence.

Terms call for the exchange of each Chiasma share for 0.396 American depositary share of Amryt. The latter closed May 4 at $12.95, so the deal values Chiasma at $5.13 per share, an 81% premium over the previous day’s ending price, noted Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff. The stock (NASDAQ:CHMA) rose $1.14, or 40%, to finish at $3.98.

Peak revenue for the new Amryt could total $1 billion, as the combined firm – of which Chiasma shareholders will own about 40% – will have three approved products. About $50 million will be saved in cost synergies, the companies said. Tenthoff downgraded his rating on Chiasma to neutral from overweight and reduced the price target to $5 from $15.

Amryt is a rare disease company that markets Lojuxta/Juxtapid (lomitapide), FDA-approved in December 2012 for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, and Myalept/Myalepta (metreleptin), cleared in the U.S. in February 2014 for congenital generalized or acquired generalized lipodystrophy. In September 2019, Dublin-based Amryt raised $60 million in new equity financing to complete an all-stock takeover of Cambridge, Mass.-based Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc., which brought its U.S. commercial infrastructure.

Raj Kannan, CEO and president, Chiasma

Needham, Mass.-based Chiasma brings to the merger table Mycapssa, which gained its FDA clearance for acromegaly in June 2020. Chiasma scored a phase III victory with Mycapssa in July 2019. Conducted over nine months in 56 patients under a special protocol assessment with the FDA, the study met its primary endpoint: 58% of the patients on octreotide capsules maintained their IGF-1 response compared to 19% of the patients on placebo (p=0.008). All secondary endpoints were met, too, with no new safety signals. The drug was designed to provide an alternative to painful injections. Mycapssa is an oral somatostatin analogue, launched in September with net sales of $1.1 million last year, jumping to $1.9 million in the first quarter of this year. Chiasma has submitted an IND for Mycapssa in patients with carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Chiasma CEO Raj Kannan said during a conference call on the deal with investors that the firm’s “access to customers continues to improve, as COVID-19 restrictions have begun to ease around the country. We continue to believe that access will improve further in the months to come. I’m waiting for a couple of normal quarters without COVID-19 to be able to start talking about where we are netting out, and what the future guidance is.” Sheila Frame, Amryt’s president of the Americas, offered more perspective on the two firms’ fit and the opportunity for Mycapssa, noting that “payers are demonstrating that they are certainly supportive.”

Joe Wiley, CEO, Amryt

Amryt has under review at the FDA and EMA Oleogel-S10, also known as Filsuvez, a wound‐healing gel containing dry extract from birch bark, for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which no approved treatments are available. SVB Leerink analyst Ami Fadia said in a March 9 report that the product “has the potential to revolutionize the EB treatment landscape,” pointing to a “high unmet need across all subtypes [that] may warrant a broader label.” She maintained an outperform rating on Amryt. With the gel “poised to redefine the EB treatment landscape, a differentiated early stage gene therapy platform (AP-103), and a cash-generating legacy business that is expected to deliver stable year-over-year top-line growth, we see Amryt as significantly undervalued at current levels,” she said.

AP-103 is a topical gene therapy at the preclinical stage, also for dystrophic EB. Amryt CEO Joe Wiley pointed out on the call that the delivery vector is not a virus but a polymer. “In our preclinical work, it’s giving the same degree of collagen production that you see with viral vectors,” he said. Chief Medical Officer Mark Sumeray said the use of the polymer delivery brings many advantages, adding that “avoiding a virus, even a virus that might have been modified to try to mitigate potential adverse effects” gives key opinion leaders more confidence. “The application of the product is more straightforward,” he noted, and AP-103 might be used alongside Oleogel-S10 for “wounds, in particular chronic wounds, that are very difficult to heal.”

In acromegaly, another player is San Diego-based Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with phase III-stage paltusotine, a member of a new class of oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonists. During its fourth-quarter earnings call at the end of March, Crinetics unveiled the “long-anticipated” registrational push with the trial called Pathfinder, Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao wrote in a report. The study is designed to test the drug in patients transitioning from injectable somatostatin receptor ligands as well as treatment-naive subjects. “We like the program because it sets up paltusotine for a broad label to treat most acromegaly patients as a first-line therapy,” Tsao wrote. Pathfinder will be used for filings in the U.S. as well as the EU, and “largely replicates Chiasma’s Optimal study, gauging paltusotine over nine months in biochemically controlled patients compared to a placebo.