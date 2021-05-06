Amid what Moderna Inc. called "overwhelming" demand from global governments for mRNA vaccines and boosters with efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, the company said both its authorized vaccine, mRNA-1273, and a strain-matched candidate, mRNA-1273.351, increased neutralizing titers against the variants.

The results were drawn from initial phase II data showing that a single 50-mcg dose of mRNA-1273 or mRNA-1273.351 given as a booster to previously vaccinated people increased neutralizing antibody titer responses against SARS-CoV-2 and two variants of concern, B.1.351, first identified in South Africa, and P.1, first identified in Brazil. Unsurprisingly, the variant-matched booster, mRNA-1273.351, yielded higher neutralizing antibody titers against the South Africa variant than a booster dose of mRNA-1273.

In response, the company increased its 2021 supply forecast to between 800 million and 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with plans to make additional investments to increase global supply to up to 3 billion doses in 2022, it said during a first-quarter earnings report on May 6 – the company’s first GAAP profitable quarter, with net income of $1.2 billion earned from $1.7 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales out of total revenues of $1.9 billion. The currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now available in 37 countries and is soon to be available in many more following an emergency use listing granted by the World Health Organization on April 30.

"New variants of concern continue to emerge around the world. And we believe that over the next six months as the southern hemisphere enters its foreign winter, we could see more variants of concern emerge," said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's CEO. "We believe booster shots will be needed as we believe that the virus is not going away. We also believe from the scientific standpoint, that the highest efficacy booster over time will be provided by multivalent variant-specific booster," he said.

To that end, Moderna is also testing mRNA-1273.211, a multivalent booster candidate which combines a 50-50 mix of mRNA-1273 and mRNA-1273.351 in a single vaccine, and a 50-mcg booster dose of mRNA-1273.

Progress against the variants has not come without costs. R&D expenses at the Cambridge, Mass.-based company were $401 million for the first quarter of 2021 vs. $115 million for the same period in 2020, driven by increased COVID-19 vaccine clinical development, it said, including efforts around the booster, variant-specific and multivalent vaccine candidates.

Full potency

Meanwhile, on the therapeutics front, Molecular Partners AG reported May 6 that in vitro studies of ensovibep, its Novartis AG-partnered COVID-19 antiviral candidate, maintained full potency against the known mutations of SARS-CoV-2. The candidate, a molecule designed to bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at three different locations to prevent the virus from entering cells, is now on track for global phase II and III studies starting this month, Molecular Partners said. The trials are Empathy, a global phase II/III test in ambulatory patients to be run by Novartis, and the NIH-sponsored phase III ACTIV-3 study, for hospitalized patients.

The new variant-focused data are from parallel lab studies conducted in the U.S. and Switzerland. In a preprint assessment of viral variant inhibition by molecules including ensovibep and MP-0423 – recently described by the company as able to "'handcuff' the spike protein of SAR-CoV-2 to prevent infection" – both were said to be "highly potent against the new circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the U.K. and South African variants, and the most frequent emerging mutations in the spike protein.

The new results show that ensovibep "remains, as designed, fully potent against the emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2, which have received increasing attention as our understanding of COVID-19 shifts to regarding it as a chronic, evolving global health concern," said Molecular Partners CEO Patrick Amstutz.

The Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland-based company previously said it's working with Novartis toward the goal of potentially submitting an application for emergency use authorization before year-end. On April 23, it also filed for a yet-to-price IPO, which would expand its listing from the SIX Swiss Exchange to Nasdaq, where it plans to sell an American depositary shares.

EU strategizes on COVID-19 therapies

With so much progress at COVID-19 vaccine developers, emergency authorization, delivery and uptake of their products has ramped up in rich regions. Yet, with COVID-19 infections still high in many parts of Europe, authorization of therapeutics has lagged behind, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said May 6.

To improve the situation, Kyriakides said, the EU has set a goal that by October 2021, it will help develop and authorize three new effective COVID-19 therapies, beyond Veklury (remdesivir, Gilead Sciences Inc.), "that can have the potential to change the course of COVID-19, and another two possibly by the end of the year." The European Commission (EC) will draw up a portfolio of 10 potential COVID-19 therapeutics and by June, identify the five most promising ones.

To meet its goals, the EC has established a formal therapeutics strategy to complement its earlier EU vaccines strategy, she said. The plan seeks to:

boost research and large-scale clinical trials in the EU, in part through a planned investment of €90 million (US$108.5 million) in population studies and trials to establish links between risk factors and health outcomes;

scan for the most promising therapeutics, with €5 million to map what's available and possible bottlenecks;

facilitate timely authorization processes, in part through starting seven rolling reviews of promising therapeutics by the end of this year;

ensure industrial production, with €40 million dedicated to preparing to support flexible manufacturing and access for COVID-19 therapies under the EU Fab project;

secure equitable deployment and ensure fair access through joint procurements.

"We are also looking into the option of using advance purchase agreements – as we did for vaccines – to maximize our impact," Kyriakides said.

Expanding vaccines access

Even as vaccine supplies ramp up in wealthy countries, lower-income nations have continued to struggle with what WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus in April said was "a shocking and expanding disparity in the global distribution of vaccines."

Now, as part of the COVAX initiative, set up in late 2020 in a bid to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, new agreements are emerging to meet their needs. On May 3, Moderna announced an agreement with Gavi, the vaccine alliance, to supply 500 million doses of its vaccine. And on Thursday, Novavax Inc. made concrete its push, saying it had finalized an advance purchase agreement with Gavi for supply of its recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate to COVAX. A memorandum of understanding for the deal was announced in February.

Under the agreement, Novavax is expected to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 to countries participating in the COVAX facility. Under a separate purchase agreement with Gavi, the Serum Institute of India is expected to manufacture and deliver 1.1 billion more doses.

"We look forward to the ongoing collaboration with Serum Institute to deliver on our manufacturing capacity and to working with WHO to secure authorization as rapidly as possible for NVX-CoV2373," said Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck.

Global confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 155.5 million, with global deaths so far tallied at nearly 3.3 million, according to figures tracked by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center on May 6. A new analysis published by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, however, suggests the reality could be much worse, with COVID-19 responsible for about 6.9 million deaths worldwide due to significantly underreporting in almost every country.