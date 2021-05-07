The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on inspections of drug and device manufacturing sites is a matter of record, but the agency says it is on track to resume inspections for high-risk considerations. However, the FDA also said it will likely make more extensive use of virtual inspection tools going forward, a development that may ease some of the operational interruptions engendered by conventional on-site inspections.

The question of the FDA’s response to its inspectional responsibilities during the pandemic is hardly new, and three of the agency’s product centers posted an April 14 guidance for “remote interactive evaluations” for drug facilities during the pandemic. The guidance includes provisions for inspections related to pending new drug applications and biologics license applications, although the policy is limited to the duration of the public health emergency.

MRA agreement for drug inspections may be expanded

In the latest development, the FDA posted a document outlining considerations related to inspections both during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, the so-called Resiliency Roadmap for FDA Inspectional Oversight. The document was accompanied by a May 5 press statement, which noted that agency-wide, the FDA conducted more than 820 mission-critical inspections between March 2020 and March 2021.

This includes inspections conducted in 29 outside-U.S. (OUS) sites, while just short of 780 prioritized domestic inspections have been conducted since July 2020. The FDA has received more than 13,500 applications for market authorization since March 2020, and fewer than 70 of the related inspections were delayed. However, the FDA said most of these delayed inspections were not mission critical.

The roadmap report said that the agency conducted mission-critical inspections of 25 drug manufacturing sites between March and September 2020, a number that fell by one between October 2020 and March 2021 for a total of 49. Over that same 12-month-span, the agency inspected eight device manufacturing sites and 10 sites manufacturing biologics as activities that fell under the mission-critical rubric. These numbers include both domestic and OUS sites.

Another category, prioritized domestic inspections, yielded 106 drug manufacturing inspections in the year ending in March, while the numbers for biologics and devices were 53 and 72, respectively. The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research has leveraged the pharmaceutical annex to the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) undertaken with the European Union, along with a similar instrument in effect with the U.K.’s Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency. These MRA instruments were even more vital to the FDA’s work as the pandemic ground on, but the report noted that this program may be used to include third-country inspections going forward.

Anne Reid, the FDA’s deputy director of the Office of Medical Devices and Radiological Health Operations (OMDRHO), said during a session of the FDA/Xavier Health med-tech conference that mission-critical inspections became the only on-site activity the FDA undertook in the early days of the pandemic. Reid said the agency had halted foreign inspections in February 2020, and field work generally came to a stop the following month. One of the issues at the time was how to define the term “mission-critical,” something that had to be managed by each center director.

For the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), the term was defined as anything directed toward products deemed essential to public health. For much of 2020, for-cause inspections were undertaken only for sites producing products needed for the public health emergency, along with any pre-approval inspections needed to support products that were also needed for the pandemic.

Reid said that some of the emphasis at CDRH has shifted toward device sampling as a means of surveillance, but any compliance activities that were already open when the public health emergency was declared were sustained, such as warning letters and recalls. The FDA brought on nearly 30 consumer field investigators during 2020, but they were not immediately available upon hire due to training needs.

CDRH is still using the remote regulatory assessments instrument to provide inspectional capacity, which consists in part of remote review of records that companies are required to maintain. Reid said this is not intended to replace in-person inspections, although this process entails a review of the same records that would be examined during a routine inspection. The manufacturing sites records are supplied to the FDA electronically, but Reid emphasized that this is a voluntary program for device makers.

The agency will issue no forms 482 for notice of inspection, and no forms 483 will be issued if there are inspectional findings that concern the field investigator. Reid noted that any findings that would ordinarily prompt the filing of a 483 will be discussed throughout the inspectional process, and during the close-out call following the virtual inspection.

The FDA has completed 60 of these electronic audits since January 2021, including five OUS sites, Reid said, adding that the center’s Office of Regulatory Affairs is taking a long-term strategic look at compliance activities. The center assembled a work group to examine the use of artificial intelligence to aid in surveillance efforts to fish out any potential device safety signals as well. CDRH may leverage information from audits conducted under the Medical Device Single Audit Program, the harmonization effort spearheaded by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum.