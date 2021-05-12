It came as no surprise May 12 that the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 14-0, with one recusal, to recommend the use of Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty (tozinameran), in 12- to 15-year-olds following the FDA’s decision earlier this week to expand the vaccine’s emergency use authorization (EUA) to that age group. The CDC a short time later adopted ACIP's recommendation.

“This is one more step closer to gaining immunity and bringing the pandemic to an end,” ACIP Chair and Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero said following the vote.

What was a surprise, even to ACIP members, was the CDC’s new guidance, announced at the meeting, to allow co-administration of COVID-19 vaccines with other vaccines. Previously, the CDC advised a 14-day window between administering the vaccines. That initial time span was made out of an “abundance of caution” until CDC officials had more safety data for the COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC’s Kate Woodworth explained.

She added that the updated guidance for providers would facilitate catchup immunizations, which have fallen due to the pandemic. The largest gaps are being seen in vaccines primarily given to adolescents, she said.

“This co-administration frankly caught me off guard,” said ACIP member Pablo Sanchez, a professor of pediatrics at the Ohio State University – Nationwide Children’s Hospital. He noted that the change “really has . . . very broad implications” as it would apply to all authorized COVID-19 vaccines and would extend beyond vaccines for adolescents to those for pregnant women and other adults.

Sanchez wasn’t the only ACIP member surprised by the CDC’s guidance change. Sarah Long, a professor of pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine, expressed similar concerns. While co-administration is “kind of a slam dunk” for some vaccines, she said mRNA vaccines such as Comirnaty are brand new, so there are no data on how they might interact with other vaccines. She added that there’s no question that the signature inflammatory response to the mRNA vaccines is different from that to other vaccines.

When questioned about the data leading to the change, Amanda Cohn, the senior adviser for vaccines at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said the agency hopes to have data on co-administration before the next influenza season. But given the safety profile of the COVID-19 vaccines and concerns about falling rates of other immunizations, she said the CDC was comfortable with moving forward with co-administration even in the absence of data.

Cohn also reminded the panel that the FDA’s EUAs for COVID-19 vaccines contain no contraindication or precaution against co-administration with other vaccines.

Grace Lee, associate chief medical officer for practice innovation at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital and a pediatrics professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, said regulators need to press sponsors to get data on co-administration, because even though the safety data are huge for adults, the results may be different for children. “I still have a worry, but I understand we are not going to have perfect data to move forward,” Lee said.

Co-administration with most other vaccines would not be worrisome, she added, but those that are known to be more reactogenic do raise concerns.

On board

Not all the ACIP members shared those concerns. Camille Nelson Kotton, clinical director of transplant and immunocompromised host infectious diseases in the Infectious Diseases Division at Massachusetts General Hospital and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, said she appreciated the guidance change, as the 14-day window had become a barrier to vaccines and ended up causing weeks and weeks of delay. She also noted that providers had changed timing of other vaccines based on the 14-day span advised for COVID-19 vaccines.

Several of ACIP’s liaison representatives also were on board with the new guidance. It would be great to have the data, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society’s Sean O’Leary said, but “we’re in an urgent moment and don’t really have the luxury of those studies.” He stressed the need of weighing the theoretical downsides of co-administration against the real downsides of not vaccinating.

Those real downsides include what some ACIP members described as an “alarming decrease” in other vaccinations, a rising rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in adolescents and the number of young teens who are dying from COVID-19. While the actual number of deaths in 12- to 15-year-olds is low at 69, it’s high enough to rank COVID-19 in the top 10 causes of death for that age group in the U.S., according to CDC officials.

Although ACIP wasn’t asked to vote on the new guidance on co-administration, CDC staff responded to members’ concerns by tweaking the language during a break. The revised guidance acknowledged, “It is unknown whether reactogenicity is increased with co-administration, including with other vaccines known to be more reactogenic, such as adjuvanted vaccines.” It suggested that providers, when deciding whether to co-administer a COVID-19 vaccine with other vaccines, “consider whether a patient is behind or at risk of becoming behind on recommended vaccines and the reactogenicity profile of the vaccines.”