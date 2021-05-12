|Company
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc., of Stony Brook, N.Y.
|Linea COVID-19 assay kit
|Real-time RT-PCR test
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory specimens
|U.S. FDA reissued emergency use authorization to include serial screening of asymptomatic individuals
|Bioecho Life Sciences GmbH, of Cologne, Germany
|Echolution Viral RNA/DNA swab kit
|Provides viral RNA purification for PCR testing
|For RNA extraction of any virus, including SARS-CoV-2
|Received CE-IVD mark
|Desktop Health, a Newport Beach, Calif.-based business of Desktop Metal Inc.
|Flexcera Base
|Resin formulated for use with Envisiontec 3D printers
|For the fabrication of denture bases
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Chordate Medical Holding AB, of Kista, Sweden
|Kinetic Oscillation Stimulation (KOS)
|Neuromodulation treatment method
|Treatment of chronic migraine and chronic rhinitis
|Received additional CE mark approval for preventative treatment of chronic migraine
|Endologix Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Alto
|Abdominal stent graft system
|Endovascular treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms
|Received Health Canada approval
|Endologix Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Alto
|Abdominal stent graft system
|Endovascular treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms
|Approved for commercial sale in Argentina
|Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla.
|Acuvue Abiliti overnight therapeutic lenses
|Orthokeratology contact lens
|For the management of myopia
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|Qiagen NV, of Hilden, Germany
|Qiareach Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total test
|Portable and digital antibody testing device
|Detects total antibodies (total immunoglobulin) specific to SARS-CoV-2 immune response
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
