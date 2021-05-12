Company Product Description Indication Status
Applied DNA Sciences Inc., of Stony Brook, N.Y. Linea COVID-19 assay kit Real-time RT-PCR test For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory specimens U.S. FDA reissued emergency use authorization to include serial screening of asymptomatic individuals
Bioecho Life Sciences GmbH, of Cologne, Germany Echolution Viral RNA/DNA swab kit Provides viral RNA purification for PCR testing For RNA extraction of any virus, including SARS-CoV-2 Received CE-IVD mark
Desktop Health, a Newport Beach, Calif.-based business of Desktop Metal Inc. Flexcera Base Resin formulated for use with Envisiontec 3D printers For the fabrication of denture bases Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Chordate Medical Holding AB, of Kista, Sweden Kinetic Oscillation Stimulation (KOS) Neuromodulation treatment method Treatment of chronic migraine and chronic rhinitis Received additional CE mark approval for preventative treatment of chronic migraine
Endologix Inc., of Irvine, Calif. Alto Abdominal stent graft system Endovascular treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms Received Health Canada approval
Endologix Inc., of Irvine, Calif. Alto Abdominal stent graft system Endovascular treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms Approved for commercial sale in Argentina
Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla. Acuvue Abiliti overnight therapeutic lenses Orthokeratology contact lens For the management of myopia Received U.S. FDA approval
Qiagen NV, of Hilden, Germany Qiareach Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total test Portable and digital antibody testing device Detects total antibodies (total immunoglobulin) specific to SARS-CoV-2 immune response Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

