Additive manufacturing, often referred to as 3D printing, has evolved considerably over the past few decades, and plays a significant role in the world of orthopedic devices. Despite numerous technological advances, additive manufacturing (AM) still accounts for a small share of the device market and may never overwhelm traditional manufacturing for the med-tech industry due to a number of limitations.

With an expected market of $3.7 billion by 2027, AM has a sizeable economic footprint, but the global market value of medical devices in 2019 reached nearly $457 billion, giving AM a market share of less than 1% even if one assumes those two numbers are concurrent. Conventional medical devices are not the only potential use of AM, however, given its use in bioprinting and production of pharmaceuticals. The market for 3D-printed drugs is projected to reach only $2 billion by 2027, whereas the overall market for pharmaceuticals has likely already reached $1.25 trillion, according to a recent estimate.

In some instances, companies are teaming up to make the best use of their resources to leverage AM in their operations, as seen in the move by Brussels-based Solvay to partner with another company to develop additive manufacturing capabilities that will rely on selective laser sintering to accrete the material in the desired configuration. Solvay has developed a novel polymer for use in the manufacture of devices while its partner in this agreement, Printerprezz Inc., of Fremont, Calif., tweaks the features of its SLS 3D machine to match the output desired by Solvay.

There are other signs that commercial viability is growing. 3D Systems Inc., of Rock Hill, S.C., said recently that it will add 50,000 square feet to its capacity for additive manufacturing equipment in Denver. The added production for 3D System's Application Innovation Group will be largely directed toward health care and other industrial purposes, but the site has been certified for quality systems under ISO 13485 for a decade, giving the facility a strong compliance track record for devices. Systems manufactured by this company have produced more than 2 million device implants.

Additive manufacturing also played a key role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to its capacity to turn out large quantities of product on short notice. In one example, Automation Alley, of Troy, Mich., brought together a network of additive manufacturing capabilities to share designs of products conveyed across systems secured by blockchain algorithms. This network uses 3D printing machines made by Markforged, with Microsoft's Azure cloud technology to implement Project DIAMonD (Digital, Independent, Agile Manufacturing on Demand).

Important differences in reproducibility

In a paper published in 2019 in Procedia Manufacturing, a trio of authors from New Zealand noted that AM and the legacy manufacturing paradigm, generally characterized as subtractive manufacturing (SM), both have their detractors and ardent supporters. AM offers freedom of design not found in SM, and thus this approach relieves companies of the need to hew to the traditional design-for-manufacturing/design-for-assembly (DFM/DFA) approach, thus providing the rapid prototype experience. On the other hand, AM suffers at times from a lack of consistent reproducibility compared to SM, the authors said.

Also among the disadvantages of AM is that production lines are relatively expensive to set up, one of the factors that impedes this technology’s advance into the realm of conventional mass production. Conversely, the authors said, AM allows makers of orthopedic devices, such as artificial hips, to simultaneously eliminate the cost and expense of forging for a relatively low-volume product and to form a device component in one step that previously required multiple steps just to produce the acetabular cup in an artificial hip configuration.

Even though AM is not typically useful for mass manufacturing, the advantages of AM are obvious for mass customization as seen in the production of Invisalign dental braces by Align Technologies, which the authors said uses stereolithography printers to produce these braces. In 2012 alone, Align manufactured more than 17 million braces this way, and hearing aids represent another mass customization market for AM.

The capacity for AM to be decentralized or widely distributed does create some potential issues for quality assurance/quality control, the authors noted, a problem that is exacerbated by the fact that some of the defects inherent to AM, such as poor internal surface finish, are difficult to capture in conventional bench testing protocols.

Point-of-care problem still an overhang

The FDA has floated some tentative policy concepts regarding the use of AM at the point of care (POC), although the agency has yet to settle on a given approach. In a workshop held in May 2020, the agency spelled out a conceptual framework that included several scenarios, such as a validated turn-key 3D printing system to be operated at the clinical site. Such a device would have to be prospectively validated for use at the POC, and all post-processing steps would have to be automated as well.

A similar scenario would entail some post-process handling at the POC, but the manufacturer of the system would have to provide training for the health care professionals along with the appropriate labeling and instructions for use. Those instructions would include calibration of the equipment, but a third scenario is when the manufacturer sets up a shop at the clinical site. This would leave the hospital or other clinic out of the FDA regulatory loop, a prospect that hospital administrators might find quite appealing.

One of the pending legal questions about the use of AM outside the usual manufacturer site is that of product liability litigation, a question that was taken up in the Minnesota Journal of Law, Science & Technology in 2017. The authors said that state common law does not consider electronic data, such as CAD files, to be products, which may lead to these files being treated as labeling. Thus, a failure to provide the usual contents of labels to these files could lead to misbranding.

While any POC operation of AM could incur a regulatory compliance liability, the authors noted that the FDA might exercise enforcement discretion, as it has in other areas. Still, the use of such systems could blur the legal distinction between professional medical treatment and custom device manufacturing such that the learned intermediary doctrine could be attenuated, even if current case law has not damaged the doctrine as a defense for device makers. Still, the authors said, the statute may need updating as the body of case law accumulates.

A device is a device, but …

Matthew Di Prima, a materials scientist at the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said the terms 3D printing and AM are used interchangeably despite some technical differences. One of the policy dilemmas for the agency is that the use of such systems means that the user is “creating the final material at the same time you’re creating the medical device,” and thus testing on feedstock material is not a useful exercise for design validation and other routine regulatory considerations.

Di Prima, who spoke during the May 12 meeting of the FDA/Xavier med tech conference, said the vast majority of the AM devices granted marketing authorization by the agency were cleared through the 510(k) pathway. He said the agency does not expect the use of AM to raise any new concerns about safety and effectiveness, adding that the predicate need not be one manufactured with AM.

“A spine cage is a spine cage,” Di Prima said, noting that the applicant 510(k) device “just has to perform comparably” to the predicate. He noted that for 510(k) filings, the reviewer will typically look for the worst-case build performance, and that AM processes invoke adjustments to a number of processing parameters, thus creating the potential for a lot of variability. This is something the FDA wants to see controlled.

Material performance cannot be assessed separately from the manufacturing process in many instances, and “we’re really focused on making sure that we understand how the AM process is going to affect the product’s performance,” Di Prima said. This is in large part because documentation of functions, such as purchasing and materials controls, are of less utility in this environment.

Manufacturers will have to document and pay attention to build orientation as there could be some inadvertent downstream effects on material strength. Di Prima also noted that feedstock tends to be expensive, and reuse of materials may affect lifetime performance of any devices manufactured from reused raw materials.

Because AM breaks the SM paradigm of discrete product sizes, the agency is forced to evaluate devices on the basis of a design envelope, but Di Prima advised that manufacturers be sure they understand the difference between patient-matched and custom devices as well, given the relatively more routine use of AM in producing patient-matched devices.