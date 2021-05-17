Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

AC Immune SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland ACI35.030 Anti-phosphorylated-tau vaccine Alzheimer's disease Results showing strong safety and potent immunogenicity support trial expansion

Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai ATG-101 PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor-resistant or -relapsed tumors Completed quantitative and systems pharmacology modeling

Appili Therapeutics Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir) Broad-spectrum antiviral in oral tablet form COVID-19 infection Independent data and safety monitoring board has recommended continuation without modification

Athenex Inc., of Buffalo, N.Y. KUR-501 GD2 targeter Neuroblastoma Observed responses to date in 11 evaluable, heavily pretreated patients with neuroblastoma, include 1 complete response and 1 partial response; 4 additional patients have exhibited stable disease

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. FHD-286 Selective inhibitor of the BAF chromatin remodeling complex ATPases BRG1 and BRM Metastatic uveal melanoma First patient dosed

Phase II

Galera Therapeutics Inc., of Malvern, Pa. GC-4711 Selective small-molecule dismutase mimetic Radiation effect booster in pancreatic cancer First patient dosed

Knopp Biosciences LLC, of Pittsburgh Dexpramipexole Selective inhibitor of eosinophil maturation Moderate to severe asthma Drug well-tolerated, with 97% of drug-treated patients completing the primary assessment phase

Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London COVID-19 vaccine Adjuvanted recombinant COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 Achieved strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses, in line with those measured in people who have recovered from COVID-19, in all age groups; interim results showed 95%-100% seroconversion following second injection across all ages groups and doses, with no safety concerns; pivotal phase III study is expected to start in coming weeks

Seelos Therapeutics Inc., of New York SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) NMDA receptor antagonist Acute suicidal ideation and behavior in major depressive disorder Data from part 1 open-label cohort of registrational study showed significant treatment effect and well-tolerated safety profile; 76.5% response rate in primary endpoint on Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) 24 hours after first dose, with mean reduction in total score from 39.4 to 14.5 points; 92.9% response rate in key secondary endpoint on day 16, achieving mean MADRS score of 7.4 points; persistence of effect seen in 100% of subjects on MADRS, Sheehan-Suicidality Tracking Scale and MADRS Item-10 at day 29, 14 days after last dose

Phase III

Amo Pharma Ltd., of London AMO-02 (tideglusib) Disrupts pathogenic RNA repeat in CDM1 and inhibits excess levels of kinase GSK3β Congenital myotonic dystrophy Activated 4 additional trial sites in Canada and the U.S. for pivotal Reach-CDM study

Baudax Bio Inc., of Malvern, Pa. Anjeso (meloxicam) Non-opioid, once daily, intravenous nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agent Postoperative pain Data from phase IIIb study testing preoperative administration prior to colorectal surgery published in Pain Management showed drug was well-tolerated, with 92%+ of patients reporting satisfaction with postoperative pain medication; treated patients also experienced statistically significant reductions in opioid consumption, time to first bowel sounds, time to first bowel movement and time to hospital discharge, all compared to placebo

Incyte Inc., of Wilmington, Del. Ruxolitinib cream JAK inhibitor Vitiligo Top-line results from pivotal True-V1 and True-V2 trial in adolescents and adults showed both trials met primary endpoint (p<0.0001 for both), demonstrating significantly more patients treated with ruxolitinib cream 1.5% twice daily achieved a ≥75% improvement from baseline in facial vitiligo area scoring index (F-VASI75) vs. those given vehicle control at week 24; trials also met secondary endpoints, including patient-reported outcomes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. REGEN-COV (casirivimab with imdevimab) Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 Detailed results showed significantly reduced risk of hospitalization or death, shortened symptom duration and reduced viral load in non-hospitalized patients; results showed those treated with 1,200 mg or 1,400 mg showed 70% (p=0.0024) and 71% (p<0.0001) reduced risk of hospitalization or death through day 29 vs. placebo, as well as 4-day shorter time to symptom resolution, with a median of 10 days with both REGEN-COV groups compared to a median of 14 days with placebo; reduced viral load by 0.71 log10 copies/mL and 0.86 log10 copies/mL in 7 days vs. placebo (p<0.0001 for both)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Dupixent (dupilumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 and interleukin-13 pathways Moderate to severe asthma Data from Voyage trial showed drug significantly reduced severe asthma attacks, and within 2 weeks rapidly improved lung function in children ages 6 to 11 with uncontrolled moderate to severe asthma, with evidence of type 2 inflammation; reduced rate of severe asthma attacks, with 65% (p<0.0001) and 59% (p<0.0001) average reduction over 1 year vs. placebo