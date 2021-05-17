|Company
|Phase I
|AC Immune SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|ACI35.030
|Anti-phosphorylated-tau vaccine
|Alzheimer's disease
|Results showing strong safety and potent immunogenicity support trial expansion
|Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai
|ATG-101
|PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody
|PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor-resistant or -relapsed tumors
|Completed quantitative and systems pharmacology modeling
|Appili Therapeutics Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia
|Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir)
|Broad-spectrum antiviral in oral tablet form
|COVID-19 infection
|Independent data and safety monitoring board has recommended continuation without modification
|Athenex Inc., of Buffalo, N.Y.
|KUR-501
|GD2 targeter
|Neuroblastoma
|Observed responses to date in 11 evaluable, heavily pretreated patients with neuroblastoma, include 1 complete response and 1 partial response; 4 additional patients have exhibited stable disease
|Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|FHD-286
|Selective inhibitor of the BAF chromatin remodeling complex ATPases BRG1 and BRM
|Metastatic uveal melanoma
|First patient dosed
|Phase II
|Galera Therapeutics Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|GC-4711
|Selective small-molecule dismutase mimetic
|Radiation effect booster in pancreatic cancer
|First patient dosed
|Knopp Biosciences LLC, of Pittsburgh
|Dexpramipexole
|Selective inhibitor of eosinophil maturation
|Moderate to severe asthma
|Drug well-tolerated, with 97% of drug-treated patients completing the primary assessment phase
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|COVID-19 vaccine
|Adjuvanted recombinant COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19
|Achieved strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses, in line with those measured in people who have recovered from COVID-19, in all age groups; interim results showed 95%-100% seroconversion following second injection across all ages groups and doses, with no safety concerns; pivotal phase III study is expected to start in coming weeks
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|Acute suicidal ideation and behavior in major depressive disorder
|Data from part 1 open-label cohort of registrational study showed significant treatment effect and well-tolerated safety profile; 76.5% response rate in primary endpoint on Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) 24 hours after first dose, with mean reduction in total score from 39.4 to 14.5 points; 92.9% response rate in key secondary endpoint on day 16, achieving mean MADRS score of 7.4 points; persistence of effect seen in 100% of subjects on MADRS, Sheehan-Suicidality Tracking Scale and MADRS Item-10 at day 29, 14 days after last dose
|Phase III
|Amo Pharma Ltd., of London
|AMO-02 (tideglusib)
|Disrupts pathogenic RNA repeat in CDM1 and inhibits excess levels of kinase GSK3β
|Congenital myotonic dystrophy
|Activated 4 additional trial sites in Canada and the U.S. for pivotal Reach-CDM study
|Baudax Bio Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|Anjeso (meloxicam)
|Non-opioid, once daily, intravenous nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agent
|Postoperative pain
|Data from phase IIIb study testing preoperative administration prior to colorectal surgery published in Pain Management showed drug was well-tolerated, with 92%+ of patients reporting satisfaction with postoperative pain medication; treated patients also experienced statistically significant reductions in opioid consumption, time to first bowel sounds, time to first bowel movement and time to hospital discharge, all compared to placebo
|Incyte Inc., of Wilmington, Del.
|Ruxolitinib cream
|JAK inhibitor
|Vitiligo
|Top-line results from pivotal True-V1 and True-V2 trial in adolescents and adults showed both trials met primary endpoint (p<0.0001 for both), demonstrating significantly more patients treated with ruxolitinib cream 1.5% twice daily achieved a ≥75% improvement from baseline in facial vitiligo area scoring index (F-VASI75) vs. those given vehicle control at week 24; trials also met secondary endpoints, including patient-reported outcomes
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|REGEN-COV (casirivimab with imdevimab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19
|Detailed results showed significantly reduced risk of hospitalization or death, shortened symptom duration and reduced viral load in non-hospitalized patients; results showed those treated with 1,200 mg or 1,400 mg showed 70% (p=0.0024) and 71% (p<0.0001) reduced risk of hospitalization or death through day 29 vs. placebo, as well as 4-day shorter time to symptom resolution, with a median of 10 days with both REGEN-COV groups compared to a median of 14 days with placebo; reduced viral load by 0.71 log10 copies/mL and 0.86 log10 copies/mL in 7 days vs. placebo (p<0.0001 for both)
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Dupixent (dupilumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 and interleukin-13 pathways
|Moderate to severe asthma
|Data from Voyage trial showed drug significantly reduced severe asthma attacks, and within 2 weeks rapidly improved lung function in children ages 6 to 11 with uncontrolled moderate to severe asthma, with evidence of type 2 inflammation; reduced rate of severe asthma attacks, with 65% (p<0.0001) and 59% (p<0.0001) average reduction over 1 year vs. placebo
