Acasti Pharma Inc., of Laval, Quebec, said it plans to request a hearing before Nasdaq to present a plan of compliance in connection with its proposed acquisition of Grace Therapeutics Inc., of East Brunswick, N.J., in an all-stock deal. The request is expected to stay action by Nasdaq on de-listing of Acasti’s shares (NASDAQ:ACST), which closed on May 17 at 44 cents, until conclusion of the hearing process.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd., of Geneva, said its metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonist, dipraglurant, was able to rescue long-term impairment of synaptic plasticity in two validated models of dystonia. The data, published in Neuropharmacology, showed that chronic dipraglurant administration rescued loss of long-term synaptic depression, a form of synaptic plasticity, at corticostriatal synapses impaired in both DYT1 mice and GNAL rats. Addex is developing an extended-release formulation of dipraglurant to treat blepharospasm, a form of dystonia characterized by involuntary muscle contractions and spasms of the eyelid muscles.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cincinnati, and Aadi Bioscience Inc., of Pacific Palisades, Calif., said they agreed to merge, with the combined public company, known as Aadi Bioscience Inc., set to focus on advancing Aadi’s lead candidate, Fyarro (sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles). Aadi shareholders will receive newly issued Aerpio common shares, with Aadi shareholders set to own approximately 66.8% and Aerpio shareholders approximately 33.2% of the combined company, on a pro forma basis, at the merger’s close. In conjunction with the merger, Aerpio inked subscription agreements to raise $155 million in a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing led by Acuta Capital Partners and KVP Capital and including Avoro Capital Advisors, Avoro Ventures, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, BVF Partners LP, Vivo Capital, Alta Bioequities LP, Rock Springs Capital, RTW Investments LP, Acorn Bioventures, Serrado Capital LLC and undisclosed institutional investors. The PIPE is expected to be completed concurrently with the merger’s close, with proceeds designed to support commercialization of Fyarro in advanced malignant PEComa and to fund a tumor-agnostic registrational trial in solid tumors harboring inactivating alterations in the mTOR pathway genes TSC1 and TSC2 that is expected to begin by year-end 2021. After closing the PIPE, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 14.7% of the combined company. The merger is expected to include a non-transferable contingent value right to Aerpio shareholders for net proceeds from any of the company’s legacy assets. The transaction, approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to approval by Aerpio’s shareholders, the completion of the PIPE financing. Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Co. LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are placement agents for the PIPE.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., of Charleston, S.C., said it started a preclinical program to qualify macimorelin for development to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) as part of a material transfer agreement with the University of Queensland. University researchers plan to conduct the studies in disease-related in vitro and in vivo models of ALS to assess the therapeutic potential of the ghrelin receptor agonist on disease progression and ALS-specific pathology. Aeterna holds an exclusive right to acquire a license from the university to use macimorelin to treat ALS.

Calithera Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco, and Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai, said they agreed to an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize CB-708, Calithera’s CD73 inhibitor. Calithera is set to receive up to $255 million in up-front and potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments as well as tiered royalties up to low double digits, with Antengene receiving exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize the asset.

Clene Inc., of Salt Lake City, said wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc. received a healthy longevity catalyst award from the U.S. National Academy of Medicine to accelerate preclinical development of CNM-Au8, a bioenergetic nanocatalyst, to treat neuronal aging-related deficits and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The research aims to identify key mechanisms by which CNM-Au8 may affect age-related neurodegenerative diseases, including AD.

Deerfield Management Co., of New York, and Baylor College of Medicine said they formed a research collaboration known as Blue Square Discoveries to advance promising therapeutics and to support pharmaceutical R&D. Deerfield pledged up to $130 million over 10 years to the program, including funding and operational support to advance mutually agreed upon research initiatives to market. Researchers at Baylor will have the opportunity to submit proposals for review by a committee of scientific leaders from Baylor and Deerfield. Each accepted project will receive resources and expertise to advance to clinical testing, with Blue Square Discoveries receiving an option to license intellectual property developed at Baylor. Projects that proceed successfully to the clinic may receive additional funding from Deerfield.

Epivax Oncology Inc., of Providence, R.I., said that NPJ Vaccines published research identifying peptide epitopes associated with T-cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and confirming that recovering patients produce a memory immune response to iVAX-predicted epitopes. Epivax researchers confirmed the existence of 18 T-cell epitopes previously described in peer-reviewed research and identified and described 14 additional epitopes. The epitopes were found to be conserved across the sequences of all identified SARS-CoV-2 variants, suggesting that a T cell-directed vaccine would be more resilient than existing vaccines to new variants.

Evofem Biosciences Inc., of San Diego, said findings from quantitative research on EVO-100 (L-lactic acid/citric acid/potassium bitartrate), designed to prevent chlamydia and gonorrhea in women, are set for a poster presentation at the annual meeting of the Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research. The study, conducted among 21 women with previous experience with EVO-100, was designed to assess the understandability and importance of questions and instruments used to assess the candidate in the phase IIb AMPREVENCE study, which met its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints. Participants reported that adherence with use of EVO-100 was related to improved efficacy, product satisfaction and impact on global sexual satisfaction.

Ginkgo Bioworks Inc., of Boston, said it agreed to purchase DNA Biotech BV, of Utrecht, the Netherlands, which offers a platform technology focused on the development of fungal strains and fermentation processes for the production of proteins and organic acids. Ginkgo plans to acquire 100% of Dutch DNA shares through a combination of cash and equity. Certain stakeholders of Dutch DNA also will be entitled to earn-out payments related to technical and commercialization milestones. Ginkgo plans to integrate Dutch DNA's team, assets and operations into its platform for cell programming, thus expanding its operations globally. The acquisition is expected to close in July 2021.

Halberd Corp., of Jackson Center, Pa., said it completed the conjugation of gold-coated iron nanoparticles with its monoclonal antibody against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, paving the way to test the technology through the application of extracorporeal radio frequency waves or laser emissive energy in the body fluids of infected patients.

Havn Life Sciences Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it agreed to acquire clinical-stage intellectual property (IP) from Bolt Therapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., consisting of a combination of BOL-148 (2-bromo-LSD), which showed potential to treat cluster headaches in a human study, and a neuroprotectant believed to act in unison with the compound. At the acquisition’s close, expected by May 31, 2021, Havn will pay Bolt $1 million and will issue approximately 10.6 million common shares, subject to an escrow arrangement providing for one-sixth of the shares to be released every three months following the transaction’s completion. Havn agreed to issue 5.3 million additional common shares upon the satisfaction of certain IP-related milestones.

HDT Bio Corp., of Seattle, said it was awarded a three-year, $2.9 million U.S. NIH grant to develop an HIV-1 RNA vaccine with its lipid inorganic nanoparticle delivery system. The company said it plans to deliver RNA encoding recombinant mimics of HIV envelope spike proteins into cells. When expressed by cells, the spike proteins are designed to stimulate an immune response that generates broadly neutralizing antibodies to prevent HIV infection, the company added. The research will be conducted in collaboration with Seattle Children’s Research Institute and the University of Washington.

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., and Chime Biologics Ltd., a Wuhan, China-based CDMO, entered a manufacturing services agreement to produce lenzilumab bulk drug substance and product for Humanigen’s commercial sale following receipt of the regulatory authorizations or approvals in regions outside of the U.S., including Europe, the U.K., India and Brazil. Chime will use its single-use facility in China. Technical transfer work has begun and commercial product is planned to be available in 2022, according to Humanigen.

Icanomab GmbH, of Polling, Germany, reported preclinical data showing its anti-IL-1R7 antibody blocks the signal transduction of the interleukin-18 receptor. Data published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry suggest the drug could be effective against late-stage COVID-19. Elevated IL-18, a proinflammatory cytokine belonging to the IL-1 family, initiating the avalanche of effects in the cytokine-release syndrome, is known to correlate with the severity of late-stage COVID-19.

Liminal Biosciences Inc., of Laval, Quebec, said it signed a binding share purchase agreement to sell its plasma collection centers in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Amherst, N.Y., and plasma-derived therapeutics business to Kedrion Biopharma SpA, of Fort Lee, N.J., for $17 million. Liminal said it plans to focus resources advancing its small-molecule therapeutics business.

Data from Memo Therapeutics AG, of Schlieren, Switzerland, show its human-derived antibody against SARS-CoV-2 showed efficacy against the original virus, the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) and the South African variant (B.1.351). Memo is collaborating with the Serum Institute India and academic partners in Austria, Brazil and South Africa to source patient samples to isolate antibodies against each of the variants, which can be achieved in as little as three weeks from receiving the blood sample, the company said.

Independent biomedical research institute Biomed X said it extended an ongoing collaboration with Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany, covering up to six additional research projects. The next joint global crowdsourcing project will explore mechanisms of immune senescence and mitochondrial dysfunction in regulatory T cells and other T-cell subsets that are shared in human autoimmunity and aging.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal, and Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Shanghai, will collaborate to develop and commercialize etripamil in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia and additional cardiovascular conditions in China. Milestone will receive an up-front cash payment consisting of $15 million and a $5 million equity investment. Milestone is eligible to receive up to $107.5 million in milestone payments and royalties on future sales. It will also supply etripamil and delivery devices to Ji Xing. Ji Xing will be responsible for development and commercialization costs in China. Etripamil, Milestone's lead product, is a calcium channel blocker designed to be a rapid-response therapy for episodic cardiovascular conditions.

Neurodon Corp., of Crown Point, Indiana, said it began IND-enabling studies of NDC-0009, for treating type 1 diabetes and plans to begin a clinical trial in the second half of 2022. Neurodon’s molecules target the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress pathway. ER stress is triggered by various factors and is a feature of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, inflammation and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, the company said. In addition to demonstrating the ability to regulate glucose and preserve insulin function in animal models and pancreatic β-cells from human donors, NDC-0009 is orally available and well-tolerated in animals with repeat dosing, the company added.

Neuropore Therapies Inc., of San Diego, said it earned a $20 million milestone payment related to its collaboration with UCB SA, of Brussels, in evaluating UCB-0599 for treating Parkinson’s disease. UCB0-599 is an orally administered, small-molecule, alpha-synuclein misfolding inhibitor. In January 2015, Neuropore granted UCB an exclusive worldwide license to research, develop and commercialize alpha-synuclein targeting molecules in all indications. Neuropore has received $63 million of the potential $460 million in total milestones.

Onk Therapeutics Ltd., of San Diego, said it entered a one-year research collaboration with the National University of Ireland, in Galway. The research will support Onk’s dual-targeted natural killer cell therapy program, ONKT-104, being developed for treating acute myeloid leukemia. ONKT-104 is engineered to express a humanized scFv targeting the leukemic stem cell antigen CLL-1.

Oxford University and Oracle created a global pathogen analysis system combining the school’s scalable pathogen pipeline platform with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. First used for tuberculosis, the platform has been repurposed to unify, standardize, analyze and compare sequence data of SARS-CoV-2, yielding annotated genomic sequences and identifying new variants and those of concern, the school said. The system will now deliver comprehensive and standardized results of COVID-19 analyses within minutes of submission on an international scale, it added.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston, said the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority initiated the first procurement of Nuzyra (omadacycline) valued at about $38 million. Paratek said it anticipates a regulatory decision in May for the oral loading dose regimen for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and the start of its phase IIb non-tuberculous mycobacteria abscessus study. Nuzyra is a once-daily, oral, broad-spectrum antibiotic that includes coverage against MRSA for skin infections.

PDS Biotech Corp., of Florham Park, N.J., said it received $4.5 million from the net sale of tax benefits to an unrelated New Jersey corporation regarding participation in the New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Net Operating Loss program for the state’s fiscal year 2020. The program enables qualified, unprofitable N.J.-based technology or biotechnology companies with fewer than 225 U.S. employees to sell a percentage of net operating losses and R&D tax credits to unrelated profitable corporations. PDS is developing cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines.

Propanc Biopharma Inc., of Melbourne, Australia, published data in Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy confirming the antitumor potential of a mixture of two pancreatic proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. Treatment with proenzymes sensitizes cancer stem cells which may allow standard treatment approaches, such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, to be more effective.

Refuge Biotechnologies Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., and the MD Anderson Cancer Center, of Houston, will collaborate to advance cell therapies to treat solid tumors. MD Anderson will have exclusive rights to apply Refuge’s platform for next-generation cell engineering to its tumor infiltrating lymphocyte programs. MD Anderson also will co-develop Refuge’s RB-340, an HER2-targeted CAR T-cell therapy with context dependent inducible down-regulation of PD-1, including an IND filing, GMP production and phase I/II trials.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto, signed a feasibility agreement with LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, of Andernach, Germany, to develop and manufacture a proprietary oral psilocybin thin film strip for the company’s clinical and commercial initiatives to evaluate in mental illness, neurological and substance abuse disorders. Over the last 12 months, the company said, it has been focused on creating relationships and building a psilocybin-based pipeline.

Skye Bioscience Inc., of San Diego, said that in a preclinical study assessing intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering effects of its prodrug, THCVHS, combined with netarsudil demonstrated the most significant IOP-lowering effects and duration of activity compared to all other tested single and combined treatments. Data from the study also highlighted THCVHS’ superior IOP-lowering capability and duration of activity as a single agent compared to the current standard of care for the treatment of glaucoma, latanoprost.

Therapeutic Solutions International Inc., of Elk City, Idaho, said preclinical data utilizing low doses of the FDA-cleared therapeutic interleukin-2 (IL-2) in treatment of inflammation-induced depression in an animal model. The experiments, which are covered in a patent application, demonstrate that low doses of IL-2 reduce depressive behavior, which is dependent on a newly identified cellular mechanism. IL-2 at higher doses is approved for treatment of melanoma and renal cell cancer.

Vipergen ApS, of Copenhagen, signed a drug discovery service agreement with Anavo Therapeutics BV, of Leiden, the Netherlands. Under the terms of the agreement, Vipergen will apply its high-fidelity DNA-encoded library technology platforms to provide small-molecule drug leads against selected Anavo discovery targets. Financial details were not disclosed.