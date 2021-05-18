Company Product Description Indication Status

Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass. Acurate Neo2 Aortic valve system For patients with aortic stenosis Presented results from the Early Neo2 Registry; a retrospective analysis of 554 patients from 12 European centers demonstrated a 1.3% post-operative moderate/severe paravalvular leakage (PVL) rate, which was lower than the rate observed in prior studies with the Acurate Neo device; the mild and none/trace PVL rates were 33.3% and 65.4%, respectively

Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass. Acurate Neo2 Aortic valve system For patients with aortic stenosis Presented results from the retrospective ITAL-Neo Registry, which included 95 TAVI patients from 9 Italian centers and evaluated in-hospital device success and in-hospital patient outcomes with the Acurate Neo2 device; demonstrated 3.1% pre-discharge moderate/severe paravalvular leakage (PVL) rate, which in addition to the mild and none/trace PVL rates (56.9% and 40%), was lower than previously reported rates in studies of the Acurate Neo device; had 97.9% device success rate, 1.1% in-hospital stroke rate, 11.2% in-hospital new permanent pacemaker implementation rate and excellent hemodynamics (pre-discharge mean gradient of 8.2 mmHg)

Diadem srl, of Milan Alzosure Predict Blood-based assay measures the conformational variant of the p53 protein (U-p53AZ) as a biomarker Prognostic test for Alzheimer's disease (AD) Reported top-line interim results from a global clinical validation study showing that Alzosure Predict identifies cognitive normal and minor cognitive impairment patients who will progress to AD-dementia with high accuracy (>90% PPV); data confirm the test's capability to discriminate different stages of cognitive decline from asymptomatic to mild impairment to full dementia

Heartflow Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. Heartflow FFRct Analysis Uses computed tomography angiogram (CTA) imaging and deep learning to create a digital, personalized 3D model of the heart; provides fractional flow reserve (FFR) values along coronary arteries Improves diagnosing and caring for patients with suspected coronary artery disease Presented long-term results from the DISCOVER-FLOW trial in which information provided by the Heartflow FFRct Analysis was a superior predictor of 10-year outcomes compared to the severity of a coronary stenosis shown on a coronary computed tomography angiogram (CTA)

Novocure Ltd., of St. Helier, Jersey Tumor Treating Fields Electric fields that penetrate the cancer cell membrane Treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Received approval from IDE supplement to reduce the enrollment requirement for its phase III LUNAR trial to 276 patients with 12 months follow-up; the trial is testing the effectiveness of Tumor Treating Fields in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors or docetaxel vs. immune checkpoint inhibitors or docetaxel alone for patients with stage IV NSCLC who progressed during or after platinum-based therapy

Stratus Medical LLC, of Magnolia, Texas Nimbus Radiofrequency, multitined expandable electrode Treatment of chronic low back pain Enrolled first patient in the EMERALD study, an RCT comparing the Nimbus radiofrequency ablation device to conservative care; plans to enroll 100 patients

Ultromics Ltd., of Oxford, U.K. Cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) platform Software-as-a-service solution Derives heart measurements for patient outcome prediction The WASE-COVID study examined the crossover between COVID-19 and cardiac measurements among 870 patients using AI software; left ventricular longitudinal strain (LVLS), right ventricle free wall strain, in addition to age at presentation, lactic dehydrogenase, and previous lung disease were independently associated with mortality, while left ventricle ejection fraction (LVEF) was not; fully automated quantification of LVEF and LVLS using AI minimized variability; AI-based LV analyses, but not manual, were significant predictors of in-hospital and follow-up mortality