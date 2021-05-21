DUBLIN – Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel, Lenti-D), Bluebird Bio Inc.’s gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, received a nod from the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) during its May meeting this week, paving the way for a formal European authorization in the coming weeks.

It will constitute the first approval for the product, which emerged from a longstanding collaboration between Cambridge, Mass.-based Bluebird Bio and two physician-scientists who pioneered the development of gene therapy for this disease, Patrick Aubourg, of Hôpital Bicêtre, Paris, and Nathalie Cartier, of University Hospital Pitié-Salpêtrière, also in Paris. An FDA approval is some way behind – the company will not complete its BLA filing with the FDA until around midyear.

Cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, an X-linked recessive condition, is caused by mutations in the ABCD1 gene, which encodes adrenoleukodystrophy protein (ALDP), an ATP-binding cassette transporter located in the peroxisome. About 40% of boys who receive an adrenoleukodystrophy diagnosis develop a cerebral form of the condition, which is characterized by the build-up of very long-chain fatty acids in the brain, demyelination and progressive neurological and physical decline. The age of onset is typically between 4 and 8 years, and, without intervention, death usually occurs less than a decade after diagnosis. Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is effective at stabilizing the disease, although the procedure carries a high risk of graft-vs.-host disease, which can be fatal.

Skysona is in line to gain approval for treating patients under 18 for whom a human leukocyte antigen-matched sibling donor is not available. The imminent approval in Europe is on the basis of a pivotal trial, ALD-102, in 32 patients who received the therapy, which comprises an intravenous infusion of autologous CD34-positive cells transduced with a lentiviral vector encoding the ABCD1 gene. According to an analysis conducted 24 months after infusion in 30 of the study subjects, Skysona preserved motor function and communication ability in 27 (90%) of the 30 subjects and, compared with historical untreated controls, improved survival. Two patients withdrew from the study at the discretion of the study investigators, and one patient experienced rapid disease progression early in the study period and died.

The imminent approval of Skysona comes at a challenging time for Bluebird Bio’s commercial organization in Europe. The company decided to downsize the organization following its withdrawal from the German market of its beta-thalassemia gene therapy product, Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), following a breakdown in pricing negotiations.

Boston-based Albireo Pharma Inc. also received a positive recommendation from the CHMP for Bylvay (odevixibat), an ileal bile acid transport inhibitor, for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), a set of rare genetic disorders characterized by impaired bile flow, which can lead to life-threatening liver disease. The same product has an FDA PDUFA action date of July 20. Expectations for this drug have been mounting since Albireo reported positive phase III in PFIC; it is also pursuing several other liver disorders, including biliary atresia, in which a phase III trial is ongoing.

In all, the CHMP nodded through eight applications, including one for Imcivree (setmelanotide), a melanocortin 4 receptor agonist developed by Boston-based Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for weight management in patients with genetic forms of obesity. Mutations in the genes encoding pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1) and leptin receptor (LEPR) all impair the functioning of the melanocortin 4 pathway, which is involved in regulating hunger and energy expenditure. Imcivree’s imminent approval in Europe follows its FDA approval last November.

Barcelona, Spain-based dermatology specialist Almirall SA received a positive vote for tirbanibulin mesylate, a Src inhibitor for treating actinic keratosis, it has co-developed with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Athenex Inc. The same product gained FDA approval late last year. Verquvo (vericiguat), a guanylate cyclase inhibitor for treating heart failure, also received CHMP backing this week. Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., secured an FDA approval in January. This time round, partner Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany, did the business. Others to receive positive votes this week were Gedeon Richter plc., of Budapest, Hungary, for Ryeqo (relugolix/estradiol/norethisterone acetate), a hormonal therapy for treating symptoms associated with uterine fibroids, and Paris-based Bioprojet Pharma for Ozawade (pitolisant), a histamine 3-receptor antagonist/inverse agonist for treating excessive daytime sleepiness associated with obstructive sleep apnea. The product previously received approval for treating narcolepsy, both in Europe and the U.S.