|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Affiris AG, of Vienna, Austria
|AT-04A, AT-06A
|Peptide vaccines
|Hypercholesterolemia
|Both well-tolerated, safe and elicited a humoral immune response against the PCSK9 target epitope; findings published in European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology
|American Gene Technologies Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|AGTI03-T
|Cell and gene therapy
|HIV
|First subject dosed
|Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle
|APVO-436
|Bispecific T-cell engaging antibody
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Initiated expansion phase
|Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|DWN1-2088
|Prolyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitor
|Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
|Drug was safe and tolerable in 72 healthy adults; DWN-12088-specific pharmacodynamic markers were confirmed
|Engene Inc., of Boston
|EG-70
|Intravesical nonviral genetic medicine encoding RIG-I activators and IL-12
|BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
|First patient dosed in the Legend study testing the safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of EG-70
|Uniqure NV, of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
|AMT-130
|HTT gene inhibitor
|Huntington’s disease
|After reviewing data from the first cohort of 10 patients in the phase I/II study, the independent data safety monitoring board recommended enrolling the higher-dose cohort
|Phase II
|Cellphire Therapeutics Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|Thrombosomes
|Platelet-based freeze-dried hemostatic agent
|Thrombocytopenia
|First of 160 patients dosed in the study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of infusing multiple doses of Thrombosomes in bleeding patients
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass.
|Brilacidin
|Non-peptidic defensin-mimetic
|Hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19
|Study is 90% enrolled; full enrollment expected to be completed in approximately 2 weeks
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland, and Molecular Partners AG, of Zurich, Switzerland
|Ensovibep (MP-0420)
|Binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at 3 distinct locations
|COVID-19
|Started phase II/III Empathy study; phase II will enroll 400 patients with initial results expected in August 2021; phase III will enroll an additional 1,700 patients with results expected in the first half of 2022
|Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J.
|TMB-001
|Topical formulation of the vitamin A derivative isotretinoin
|Moderate to severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis
|Completed patient enrollment in the phase IIb Control study; ended enrollment early with 35 patients instead of the planned 45 patients; plans to request an end-of-phase-II meeting with the FDA by the end of 2021
|Phase III
|AB Science SA, of Paris
|Masitinib
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting mast cells and macrophages
|First-line metastatic castrate refractory prostate cancer
|In Study AB12003, masitinib plus docetaxel produced a statistically significant increase in progression-free survival compared to docetaxel alone (p=0.0272); PFS rate at 12 months, 18 months and 24 months was 32%, 27.6% and 23.1%, respectively, for masitinib plus docetaxel, compared with 19.6%, 14.6% and 12%, respectively, for docetaxel alone (p=0.0035, p=0.0011 and p=0.0028, respectively)
|Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|CTP-543
|Janus kinase inhibitor
|Moderate to severe alopecia areata
|Started the 440-patient Thrive-AA2 study; primary endpoint is percent of patients achieving a SALT score ≤ 20 at week 24; top-line results expected in the second half of 2022
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Erleada (apalutamide)
|Androgen receptor inhibitor
|Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer
|No significant differences in quality of life, using the Brief Pain Inventory-Short Form and Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Prostate questionnaires, between patients who received Erleada plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and patients who received ADT alone
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)
|Subcutaneous monoclonal antibody targeting CD38
|Newly diagnosed light chain amyloidosis
|In the Andromeda study, after a median follow-up of 20.3 months, 59% of patients taking Darzalex Faspro plus Velcade (bortezomib, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.), cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone (D-Vcd) had an overall complete hematologic response compared to 19% of patients taking Vcd; 79% of patients taking D-Vcd achieved a very good partial response or better compared to 50% of patients taking Vcd
|Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|Selinexor
|XPO1 inhibitor
|Endometrial cancer after combination chemotherapy
|Started recruiting patients for the 248-patient KCP-330-024/ENGOT-EN5/SIENDO study; primary endpoint is progression-free survival
|Pacira Biosciences Inc., of Parsippany, N.J.
|Exparel (bupivacaine)
|Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension
|Pain after lower extremity surgery
|Exparel didn’t demonstrate statistical significance for reduction in cumulative pain scores from 0 to 96 hours as measured by the area under the curve vs. bupivacaine HCl; Exparel did reduce cumulative pain scores from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery (p<0.001), total opioid consumption from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery (p<0.01) and area under the curve cumulative pain scores from 12 to 96 hours (p<0.02)
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|COVID-19 vaccine candidate
|Adjuvanted recombinant protein-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Started enrollment of more than 35,000 volunteers into the study testing a vaccine formulation targeting the original D.614 virus (Wuhan), followed by a second stage that will evaluate a second formulation targeting the B.1.351 (South African) variant; primary endpoint of the study is the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19; secondary endpoints are the prevention of severe COVID-19 disease and prevention of asymptomatic infection
|Sinovant Sciences Ltd., of Beijing, and Nabriva Therapeutics Ireland DAC, of Dublin
|Lefamulin
|Pleuromutilin antibiotic
|Community-acquired bacterial pneumonia
|Lefamulin was noninferior to moxifloxacin, with 76.8% of lefamulin-treated patients meeting the efficacy endpoint of Investigator Assessment of Clinical Response at Test of Cure, compared to 71.4% of patients treated with moxifloxacin
|Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|PH-94B
|Synthetic neurosteroid nasal spray
|Social anxiety disorder
|Started the 200-patient Palisade-1 study testing the ability of PH-94B to reduce anxiety in a laboratory-simulated public speaking challenge; top-line results expected in mid-2022
|Zosano Pharma Corp., of Fremont, Calif.
|Qtrypta (zolmitriptan)
|Transdermal microneedle delivery of the serotonin receptor agonist zolmitriptan
|Migraine
|Data published in The Journal of Headache and Pain showed 81% of migraine attacks achieved pain relief at 2 hours post-dose, pain freedom in 44% of attacks and most bothersome symptom freedom in 62% of attacks
|Phase IV
|Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Krystexxa (pegloticase)
|Pegylated uric acid specific enzyme
|Gout
|First patient enrolled in the Advance study testing Krystexxa plus methotrexate in patients who previously lost response when treated with Krystexxa monotherapy; primary endpoint is the response rate, defined as a serum uric acid level of <6 mg/dL for at least 80% of the time during month 6
Notes
