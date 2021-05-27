Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Affiris AG, of Vienna, Austria AT-04A, AT-06A Peptide vaccines Hypercholesterolemia Both well-tolerated, safe and elicited a humoral immune response against the PCSK9 target epitope; findings published in European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology

American Gene Technologies Inc., of Rockville, Md. AGTI03-T Cell and gene therapy HIV First subject dosed

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle APVO-436 Bispecific T-cell engaging antibody Acute myeloid leukemia Initiated expansion phase

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea DWN1-2088 Prolyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitor Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Drug was safe and tolerable in 72 healthy adults; DWN-12088-specific pharmacodynamic markers were confirmed

Engene Inc., of Boston EG-70 Intravesical nonviral genetic medicine encoding RIG-I activators and IL-12 BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer First patient dosed in the Legend study testing the safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of EG-70

Uniqure NV, of Amsterdam, The Netherlands AMT-130 HTT gene inhibitor Huntington’s disease After reviewing data from the first cohort of 10 patients in the phase I/II study, the independent data safety monitoring board recommended enrolling the higher-dose cohort

Phase II

Cellphire Therapeutics Inc., of Rockville, Md. Thrombosomes Platelet-based freeze-dried hemostatic agent Thrombocytopenia First of 160 patients dosed in the study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of infusing multiple doses of Thrombosomes in bleeding patients

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass. Brilacidin Non-peptidic defensin-mimetic Hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 Study is 90% enrolled; full enrollment expected to be completed in approximately 2 weeks

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland, and Molecular Partners AG, of Zurich, Switzerland Ensovibep (MP-0420) Binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at 3 distinct locations COVID-19 Started phase II/III Empathy study; phase II will enroll 400 patients with initial results expected in August 2021; phase III will enroll an additional 1,700 patients with results expected in the first half of 2022

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J. TMB-001 Topical formulation of the vitamin A derivative isotretinoin Moderate to severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis Completed patient enrollment in the phase IIb Control study; ended enrollment early with 35 patients instead of the planned 45 patients; plans to request an end-of-phase-II meeting with the FDA by the end of 2021

Phase III

AB Science SA, of Paris Masitinib Tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting mast cells and macrophages First-line metastatic castrate refractory prostate cancer In Study AB12003, masitinib plus docetaxel produced a statistically significant increase in progression-free survival compared to docetaxel alone (p=0.0272); PFS rate at 12 months, 18 months and 24 months was 32%, 27.6% and 23.1%, respectively, for masitinib plus docetaxel, compared with 19.6%, 14.6% and 12%, respectively, for docetaxel alone (p=0.0035, p=0.0011 and p=0.0028, respectively)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. CTP-543 Janus kinase inhibitor Moderate to severe alopecia areata Started the 440-patient Thrive-AA2 study; primary endpoint is percent of patients achieving a SALT score ≤ 20 at week 24; top-line results expected in the second half of 2022

Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Erleada (apalutamide) Androgen receptor inhibitor Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer No significant differences in quality of life, using the Brief Pain Inventory-Short Form and Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Prostate questionnaires, between patients who received Erleada plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and patients who received ADT alone

Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) Subcutaneous monoclonal antibody targeting CD38 Newly diagnosed light chain amyloidosis In the Andromeda study, after a median follow-up of 20.3 months, 59% of patients taking Darzalex Faspro plus Velcade (bortezomib, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.), cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone (D-Vcd) had an overall complete hematologic response compared to 19% of patients taking Vcd; 79% of patients taking D-Vcd achieved a very good partial response or better compared to 50% of patients taking Vcd

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass. Selinexor XPO1 inhibitor Endometrial cancer after combination chemotherapy Started recruiting patients for the 248-patient KCP-330-024/ENGOT-EN5/SIENDO study; primary endpoint is progression-free survival

Pacira Biosciences Inc., of Parsippany, N.J. Exparel (bupivacaine) Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension Pain after lower extremity surgery Exparel didn’t demonstrate statistical significance for reduction in cumulative pain scores from 0 to 96 hours as measured by the area under the curve vs. bupivacaine HCl; Exparel did reduce cumulative pain scores from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery (p<0.001), total opioid consumption from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery (p<0.01) and area under the curve cumulative pain scores from 12 to 96 hours (p<0.02)

Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London COVID-19 vaccine candidate Adjuvanted recombinant protein-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Started enrollment of more than 35,000 volunteers into the study testing a vaccine formulation targeting the original D.614 virus (Wuhan), followed by a second stage that will evaluate a second formulation targeting the B.1.351 (South African) variant; primary endpoint of the study is the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19; secondary endpoints are the prevention of severe COVID-19 disease and prevention of asymptomatic infection

Sinovant Sciences Ltd., of Beijing, and Nabriva Therapeutics Ireland DAC, of Dublin Lefamulin Pleuromutilin antibiotic Community-acquired bacterial pneumonia Lefamulin was noninferior to moxifloxacin, with 76.8% of lefamulin-treated patients meeting the efficacy endpoint of Investigator Assessment of Clinical Response at Test of Cure, compared to 71.4% of patients treated with moxifloxacin

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco PH-94B Synthetic neurosteroid nasal spray Social anxiety disorder Started the 200-patient Palisade-1 study testing the ability of PH-94B to reduce anxiety in a laboratory-simulated public speaking challenge; top-line results expected in mid-2022

Zosano Pharma Corp., of Fremont, Calif. Qtrypta (zolmitriptan) Transdermal microneedle delivery of the serotonin receptor agonist zolmitriptan Migraine Data published in The Journal of Headache and Pain showed 81% of migraine attacks achieved pain relief at 2 hours post-dose, pain freedom in 44% of attacks and most bothersome symptom freedom in 62% of attacks

Phase IV

Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin Krystexxa (pegloticase) Pegylated uric acid specific enzyme Gout First patient enrolled in the Advance study testing Krystexxa plus methotrexate in patients who previously lost response when treated with Krystexxa monotherapy; primary endpoint is the response rate, defined as a serum uric acid level of <6 mg/dL for at least 80% of the time during month 6