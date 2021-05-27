HONG KONG – Following a wave of concern about the efficacy of two COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), interim analysis of an ongoing phase III trial, published May 26 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has shown that adults receiving at least one dose of either of the company’s two inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines had significantly reduced the risk of symptomatic COVID-19. The two vaccines tested in the trial, the company’s inactive viral vaccine (vero cell) and BBIBP-CorV, posted efficacy rates of 72.8% and 78.1%, respectively.

“The publication of Sinopharm’s phase III trial results is very important and certainly demonstrates that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine has good efficacy,” Ivan Hung, professor at the University of Hong Kong (HKU)’s department of medicine, told BioWorld. Hung is also a co-convenor of Hong Kong’s expert committee on clinical events assessment following COVID-19 immunization.

Beijing-based Sinopharm has secured emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for two COVID-19 vaccines so far. The National Medical Products Administration approved emergency use of the inactive viral vaccine (vero cell) developed by Sinopharm’s Wuhan Institute of Biological Products subsidiary on Feb 25, but added that the company would need to submit follow-up data to obtain full marketing approval.

Prior to that, it approved the emergency use of BBIBP-CorV, an inactivated virus vaccine developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd., a second Sinopharm subsidiary, on Dec. 30, 2020. The World Health Organization also greenlighted BBIBP-CorV to be rolled out globally for emergency use earlier in May 2021.

The analysis presented in JAMA was based on a double-blind, randomized phase III trial underway at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi and the Al Qarain Health Center in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates; the Salmanyia Medical Complex in Bahrain; Vacsera Medical Center and Katameya Medical Center in Egypt; and Prince Hamza Hospital in Jordan.

The study designated laboratory-confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 cases that occurred at least 14 days after receipt of the second vaccine dose as its primary endpoint, while severe cases of COVID-19 and/or death occurring at least 14 days after receipt of the second dose was its secondary endpoint.

“The design and subjects studied appear appropriate and it is good to note that the vaccines afford protection against symptomatic COVID-19 and that it is generally well-tolerated,” Chak Sing Lau, head of the department of medicine at HKU, told BioWorld.

However, the study itself pointed out several points for potential improvement of further study, beginning with the inclusion of pregnant women and those under 18 years of age. Other groups that are vulnerable to severe COVID-19 and mortality that should be included in the study include those with chronic diseases, women in general, the elderly, those in other geographic populations and those previously infected with COVID-19.

The trial also doesn’t address whether the vaccines protected against asymptomatic infection, and its ongoing nature suggested that more studies with a longer follow-up and a wider scope of data would be needed to draw a firm conclusion about the vaccines’ degrees of efficacy.

To this, HKU’s Hung pointed out that those infected with COVID-19 variants were not included in the study. “Future studies should cover the vaccines’ efficacy against the variants and cover long-term efficacy beyond three months,” he said.

The narrow scope of the data will impact the decision-making on whether to be vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccines for those who were not presented in the studies.

“From this study, we know that the two-dose regimen of Sinopharm's vaccines demonstrated efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. However, the study focused mostly on healthy people who were mostly male, aged 18 and above. There were also few people aged over 60, less than 2%, and knowing this would inform public health policy-making in terms of whether to recommend it to people over 60 years of age,” Iris Pang, a lecturer at the School of Life Sciences of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) told BioWorld.

Questions about the efficacy of Sinopharm’s two vaccines have lingered even as they have been rolled out in multiple nations where they hold EUAs.

George Gao, the director of China’s Centers for Disease Control, made waves after saying Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates” at the National Vaccines and Health conference that took place in China’s southwestern city of Chengdu in April 2021.

More questions arose during a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Seychelles, with the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 10,740 as of May 27, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Nearly 57% of the island’s populations were inoculated with BBIBP-CorV as of May 8, according to Ministry of Health’s latest data.

Sinopharm’s unveiling of the latest data could encourage other Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developers to reveal their own late-stage trials data. These include Sinovac Biotech Ltd., which received NMPA approval for Coronavac offering on Feb. 5 and Tianjin-based Cansino Biologics Inc., which received NMPA for its vaccine on Feb. 25.

“As for other Chinese vaccines, one would of course encourage publication of relevant trials which is important as a form of scientific credence,” said HKU’s Lau.

CUHK’s Pang also noted that releasing clinical trial data is one way to build international trust in and acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines, especially as they come an important consideration in the resumption of international travel.

Sinopharm declined to provide further details on the study.