Well ahead of the assigned Aug. 16 PDUFA date, Amgen Inc. bagged accelerated clearance from the FDA for Lumakras (sotorasib), the first targeted therapy for adults with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Regulators based their quick work with oral Lumakras on overall response rates (ORRs) and durations of response (DoRs) shown with the compound, which irreversibly inhibits KRAS G12C in an inactive GDP-bound state. The green light came, specifically, on the strength of findings with a subset of patients in CodeBreaK 100, the largest trial conducted so far exclusively for patients with the mutation. The effort turned up favorable efficacy and tolerability in 124 patients with KRAS G12C mutation-positive NSCLC who had disease progression after immunotherapy and/or chemotherapy.

CodeBreaK 100 gave 960 mg of Lumakras once daily, which yielded an ORR (a proportion of patients with ≥30% decrease in tumor) of 36% (95% CI: 28-45) with 81% (95% CI: 73-87) of patients achieving disease control (i.e., those who achieved complete response, partial response and stable disease for more than three months). The median DoR was 10 months, with the most common adverse reactions (ARs, ≥20%) diarrhea, musculoskeletal pain, nausea, fatigue, hepatotoxicity and cough. ARs resulting in permanent discontinuation of the drug manifested in 9% of patients.

Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Amgen has partnered a pair of firms – Guardant Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., and Hilden, Germany-based Qiagen NV – to develop blood- and tissue-based companion diagnostics, respectively, for Lumakras.

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a report that the quick approval is impressive “during a COVID-19 period and [with a] busy FDA, which speaks to the strong data and unmet need, in our view,” although there may have been “some minor debate about response rate and DoR magnitude.” He called the FDA nod “an incremental positive for Amgen, albeit well expected.”

NSCLC accounts for about 84% of the 2.2 million new lung cancer diagnoses each year worldwide, including some 236,000 new cases in the U.S., with KRAS G12C one of the most prevalent driver mutations; it appears in about 13% of U.S. patients with non-squamous NSCLC.

Amgen slated for June 1 a conference call to discuss the approval. Shares (NASDAQ:AMGN) closed May 28 at $237.94, up $2.63.