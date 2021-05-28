|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Guardant Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Guardant360 CDx
|Liquid biopsy test
|Identifies patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer who harbor the KRAS G12C mutation and may benefit from Lumakras
|U.S. FDA approved as companion diagnostic for Lumakras (sotorasib, Amgen Inc.)
|Intelligent Implants Ltd., of Cork, Ireland
|Smartfuse
|Wirelessly enabled orthopedics platform that remotely stimulates, controls and monitors bone growth
|For use in lumbar spinal fusions
|FDA granted breakthrough device designation
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Taqpath COVID-19 Pooling Kit
|Real-time PCR multiplex test
|Detects the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in a single reaction containing up to 5 combined samples
|Received emergency use authorization from the FDA
Notes
