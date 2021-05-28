Company Product Description Indication Status
Guardant Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. Guardant360 CDx Liquid biopsy test Identifies patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer who harbor the KRAS G12C mutation and may benefit from Lumakras U.S. FDA approved as companion diagnostic for Lumakras (sotorasib, Amgen Inc.)
Intelligent Implants Ltd., of Cork, Ireland Smartfuse Wirelessly enabled orthopedics platform that remotely stimulates, controls and monitors bone growth For use in lumbar spinal fusions FDA granted breakthrough device designation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Taqpath COVID-19 Pooling Kit Real-time PCR multiplex test Detects the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in a single reaction containing up to 5 combined samples Received emergency use authorization from the FDA

