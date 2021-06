FDA deems brain-computer interface guidance a leapfrog document

With paralysis affecting more than 5 million Americans, devices that serve as brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are increasingly important, even if few are commercially available. The FDA has responded to the predicament with a leapfrog guidance, a preliminary form of guidance designed to foster more interaction with industry and encourage developers to move along on development programs for devices that will aid patients in restoring lost motor and/or sensory capabilities.