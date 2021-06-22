Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co. Ltd. has received a milestone payment of $20 million from Abbvie Inc. for dosing the first two patients in the U.S. for a global phase I/IIa study of SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312 in combination with PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab and MEK inhibitor binimetinib, taking another step forward in the global SHP2 race.

With $20 million added to its war chest, Jacobio will look to support the global clinical development of JAB-3312 and carry out more combination trials. This year, the company is set to start a trial to combine a SHP2 inhibitor with its KRAS G12C inhibitor, JAB-21822.

Jacobio CEO Yinxiang Wang told BioWorld that the preliminary data readout of the phase I/IIa trial is expected in 2022, and the trial will also recruit patients from China.

“We will continue to conduct early global clinical trials of JAB-3068 and JAB-3312 with Abbvie covering the R&D expenses,” he said.

In May 2020, Jacobio entered a licensing agreement with Abbvie worth up to $810 million to develop and commercialize SHP2 inhibitors JAB-3068 and JAB-3312 on a worldwide basis. Jacobio handed out global rights except for mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Jacobio has received $65 million from Abbvie to date, including $45 million up front in September 2020. JAB-3068 is now in a phase IIa trial as a monotherapy and in phase I/IIa in combination with a PD-1 antibody in China.

Wang said Jacobio is the second company in the world to move a SHP2 inhibitor to clinical trials following Novartis AG. It was then followed by Revolution Medicine Inc. and Relay Therapeutic Inc.

Combination trials

Jacobio is evaluating its SHP2 inhibitors either as monotherapies or in combination with a PD-1 antibody, a MEK inhibitor or a KRAS G12C inhibitor in the U.S. and China for a variety of solid tumors.

“As SHP2 is a downstream regulator in PD-(L)1 pathway and other checkpoints such as BTLA, the inhibition of SHP2 is a rational complement with PD-1 blockade to enhance immune response,” Wang said.

As for combination studies with MEK inhibitors, he explained that for cancers with oncogenic mutations in the RAS pathway, certain inhibitors targeting key mediators, including MEK and ERK, often have limited and transient clinical effectiveness due to the rapid development of adaptive resistance.

“Since SHP2 mediates signal transduction upstream of RAS, a combinatorial strategy that co-targets SHP2 and other RAS pathway components can provide an opportunity to overcome adaptive resistance and achieve deeper suppression of oncogenic signaling. The targeted population of this combo is KRAS D/V mutant with huge unmet medical needs,” he added.

From KRAS G12C to KRAS G12D

This year, Jacobio is also gearing up for a trial combining SHP2 with KRAS G12C inhibitor JAB-21822 in China and the U.S.

In May 2021, the company said it obtained IND clearances from the NMPA and the FDA for JAB-21822. The first patient enrollment is expected in the second half of 2021.

JAB-21822 is an allosteric inhibitor developed internally. It is designed to target KRAS G12C mutations to treat advanced solid tumors with KRAS G12C somatic mutation, including non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer and other advanced solid tumors.

Jacobio said it is one of the very few companies that have both SHP2 inhibitor and KRAS G12C inhibitor in the pipeline.

KRAS G12C inhibitors have drawn a lot of attention since Amgen Inc. won accelerated FDA approval for Lumakras (sotorasib) for adults with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC in May.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s adagrasib is now in phase III stage. Zai Lab Ltd. licensed in the greater China rights to adagrasib in a $338 million deal in June.

Jacobio said in its internal head-to-head comparison with Amgen’s sotorasib and Mirati’s adagrasib in preclinical animal studies, JAB-21822 has shown a superior pharmacokinetics profile and favorable tolerability as well as potential for a superior dosing profile.

To expand its KRAS portfolio, Jacobio is also developing a KRAS G12D inhibitor and a KRAS G12V inhibitor, both of which are in preclinical stage.

“No company has moved a KRAS G12D inhibitor to clinical stage yet,” Wang said. “I believe our KRAS G12D inhibitor could be the world’s first three programs. It is a key program for us.”

He added that 70% of pancreatic cancer patients carry the KRAS G12D mutation, and pancreatic cancer remains the toughest cancer to treat.

Second to target Aurora A

Besides its flagship SHP2 programs, Jacobio plans to advance a few other candidates to IND stage between 2021 and 2022.

“We have a BET inhibitor and a KRAS inhibitor in clinical stage, and five products in IND-enabling stage, so the $20 million will be mainly spent in R&D,” Wang said.

The candidates that Jacobio plans to seek IND for include CD73 antibody JAB-BX102, Aurora A kinase inhibitor JAB-2485, and small-molecule drug candidate JAB-24000 that targets tumor metabolic pathway.

“We could be the world’s second to move an Aurora A kinase inhibitor to clinic. Eli Lilly and Co. is currently the only company working on this target,” Wang said. IND applications with the U.S. FDA and China’s NMPA are expected to be filed in the second half of 2021.

“We aim to develop global first-in-class drugs, which is the key to set us apart from other Chinese and U.S. biotech companies,” he added. “We target the global market and we seize global market share through licensing, though we retain the China rights of our products.”