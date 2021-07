CMS reverses course on deletion of inpatient-only list

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) had previously waded into a sea of opposition from device makers and medical societies alike in its proposal to eliminate the inpatient-only (IPO) list. The new administration at CMS has proposed to reverse that move and sustain the IPO, which should alleviate concerns that outpatient procedures will ding the reputations of these devices.