Following late-stage studies in which Incyte Corp.'s topical ruxolitinib candidate significantly reduced skin inflammation and itch associated with atopic dermatitis (AD), the FDA has approved the medicine, making it the first and only topical JAK inhibitor approved in the U.S.

AD is a chronic skin disease affecting more than 21 million people ages 12 and older in the U.S., according to U.S. Census Bureau data cited by Incyte. It's characterized by inflammation and itch.

Approval for the medicine, to be marketed as Opzelura, covers its use for the short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate AD in non-immunocompromised patients 12 and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable.

The medicine represents a new formulation of ruxolitinib, the active ingredient in Incyte’s JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, first FDA-approved in oral form as Jakafi in November 2011.

Safety concerns about JAK inhibitors, the trigger for new black box warnings added to a triplet of medicines in the class this year, will also weigh on Opzelura. With boxed warnings for serious infections, mortality, malignancy, major adverse cardiovascular events and thrombosis, use of the drug could end up being as much as 60% lower than was expected without those cautions, according to a recent Evercore ISI survey.

The announcement arrived following the close of trading on Sept. 21, a day during which company shares rose just 0.2% to $76.06.

Planned pricing and availability of the medicine weren't immediately disclosed.

FDA approval for the therapy was based on data from the TRuE-AD (Topical Ruxolitinib Evaluation in Atopic Dermatitis) trial program, which consisted of two randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled phase III studies evaluating topical ruxolitinib in more than 1,200 adolescents and adults with mild to moderate AD. Results from the studies showed patients experienced significantly clearer skin and itch reduction when treated with Opzelura cream 1.5% twice daily vs. a non-medicated cream.

Significantly more patients treated with Opzelura achieved Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) Treatment Success, the primary endpoint of the studies, at week eight. In the active arm, receiving Opzelura, 53.8% of patients in TRuE-AD1 and 51.3% in TRuE-AD2 met the endpoint. The percentage of patients receiving the non-medicated cream in those studies to achieve IGA treatment success was just 15.1% in TRuE-AD1 and 7.6% in TRuE-AD2 (p<0.0001).

Among patients with an itch Numerical Rating Scale (itch NRS4) score of at least 4 at baseline, significantly more patients treated with Opzelura experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in itch from baseline at week eight, as measured by a greater-than-or-equal-to four-point reduction in scale: 52.2% in TRuE-AD1 and 50.7% in TRuE-AD2 vs. 15.4% in TRuE-AD1 and 16.3% in TRuE-AD2 for the non-medicated cream (p<0.0001).

The most common treatment-emergent adverse reactions in patients treated with Opzelura in trials were nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, bronchitis, ear infection, eosinophil count increased, urticaria, folliculitis, tonsillitis and rhinorrhea.

The FDA's priority review of Incyte's NDA for the product, originally slated for action on June 21, was later pushed back to Sept. 21 to allow time to review additional subgroup analyses the regulator requested from Incyte.

With composition of matter and use patents covering ruxolitinib approaching expiration in late 2027, Opzelura is a key pipeline program for Incyte. In projection made ahead of the FDA decision, analysts estimated peak sales of the cream could generate more than $1 billion in the U.S. alone, between sales in AD and vitiligo, another skin condition.

Incyte will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the approval at 8 a.m. ET Sept. 22.