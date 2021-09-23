LONDON – Self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) specialist Vaxequity Ltd. has sealed a commercialization deal with Astrazeneca plc after delivering safety data in a phase I/II trial of the technology in a COVID-19 vaccine.

The collaboration will provide Vaxequity with research and development funding, to be followed by further milestones that could total up to $195 million for each of a possible 26 drug targets, potentially in excess of $5 billion. There also will be royalties on sales of any products that make it to market.

In addition, London-based Vaxequity received an unspecified up-front equity investment from Astrazeneca. At the same time, founding investor Morningside Ventures has agreed to put in more cash. No numbers were disclosed.

Michael Watson, executive chair of Vaxequity said the 26 targets in the Astrazeneca deal have not been specified as yet, but will include both infectious diseases and other indication areas.

“It’s not just about vaccines; it’s also about novel therapeutics,” Watson said. “We’ll spend the next year working with Astrazeneca to optimize and validate the technology,” he told BioWorld.

Vaxequity was founded in 2020 by Robin Shattock, head of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London, to take forward his research in saRNA, as a next generation drug delivery technology.

The Imperial College spinout is not tying itself completely to Astrazeneca and will be advancing its own inhouse programs. However, it is not disclosing any details at present. “We really don’t know what the first indication will be,” said Watson.

In common with other saRNA platforms, such as that under development by Gritstone Bio Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., and Replicate Bioscience Inc., of San Diego, Calif., in addition to the string of nucleic acids coding for the desired protein, Vaxequity’s constructs encode a viral replicase that catalyzes the synthesis of RNA, perpetuating production of the therapeutic protein. Proteins are expressed for longer, resulting in higher protein levels.

That lowers the necessary dose of RNA by several orders of magnitude compared to messenger RNA (mRNA), reducing the cost of manufacture and increasing the duration of therapeutic effect. It is hoped this will enable saRNA to be applied more broadly.

Vaxquity said using saRNA rather than mRNA, means between one third and one tenth less RNA is required to generate greatly enhanced protein expression.

“The challenge with the current crop of RNA vaccines is the dose required to produce enough to generate an antibody response,” Watson said. He should know: Watson joined Vaxequity from the post of president of Valera LLC, the Moderna Inc. venture set up to apply mRNA to infectious diseases.

saRNA against COVID-19

In research, Shattock previously used the saRNA platform to generate vaccines against influenza, HIV-1, Ebola and respiratory syncytial virus, amongst others. When COVID-19 struck, he rapidly lined up the platform to develop a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

By April 2020, Shattock reported saRNA encoding the wild type Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, encased in a lipid nanoparticle, induced robust neutralization of a pseudo virus in a mouse model of COVID-19.

One of the key challenges in developing saRNA has been delivery to the target cells or tissues. saRNA constructs are relatively large and are negatively charged, meaning they are not as amenable to delivery with lipid nanoparticles, which are optimized for shorter silent-interfering RNA and mRNA.

Alongside lipid nanoparticles, Shattock has researched the use of poly amido amine polymers, showing they enhance saRNA delivery. However, comparison tests show lipid nanoparticle formulations are overall more immunogenic, indicating different delivery mechanisms may be needed, depending on the application.

Watson said Vaxequity will be developing proprietary delivery systems and also will be investigating the use of off the shelf alternatives. “Delivery remains very important,” he said. “All lipid nanoparticles are not equal.”

Despite being fast out of the block in coming up with a saRNA COVID-19 vaccine within 14 days of getting details of the viral genome, and attracting £45 million (US$61.5 million) in public and philanthropic funding, the relative immaturity of saRNA technology meant Shattock fell behind as other vaccines were approved and started to be rolled out.

There was good safety data for the 192 participants in the phase I trial, but subsequent interim analyses following expansion of the study showed that while there was a dose dependent response, up to 50% of participants who received doses of between 2.5 – 10ug did not seroconvert. It was hypothesized the lack of seroconversion was due to interferon (IFN) production inhibiting translation and degrading cellular mRNA. A decision was taken to redesign the saRNA backbone to dampen IFN production.

In January 2021, it was announced plans for a 6,000 subject phase III trial of the COVID-19 vaccine had been dropped, and that instead the saRNA technology would be applied to target SARS-CoV-2 variants, for vaccine boosters, and to improve on the thermal stability of mRNA vaccines.

In June 2021 Imperial College closed Vacequity Global Health, the social enterprise formed in May 2020 to make the COVID-19 vaccine available in low income countries. Vaxequity, launched at the same time to develop saRNA for other indications, is now positioned to take the technology forward.

Expanding the focus from infectious diseases to other indications “adds to this technology’s great potential,” said Shattock. “We have all seen how technologies based around RNA have been fundamental to preventing severe disease and death in major global pandemics,” he said.

Astrazeneca has a long running mRNA collaboration with Moderna, agreed in 2013 and extended in 2016.

However, RNA has been attracting fresh attention from pharma since its rapid move from the lab to form the basis of the most successful COVID-19 vaccines.

In August, Sanofi SA acquired Translate Bio Inc. for US$3.2 billion after working with the mRNA specialist since 2018 on the development of vaccines. Just before that the French pharma announced it was to set up an mRNA center of excellence, in which it would invest $477 million per annum.

In July 2020 Glaxosmithkline plc took a 10% stake in German mRNA specialist Curevac AG for £130 million (US$164.3 million) and said it would invest £104 million cash up front to fund research and development of the company’s mRNA vaccines. The deal explicitly excluded Curevac’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is partnered with Bayer AG.

For Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals R&D at Astrazeneca, Vaxequity’s saRNA technology could be a route to targets that currently cannot be drugged. “We believe saRNA, once optimized, will allow us to target novel pathways not amenable to traditional drug discovery,” Pangalos said.