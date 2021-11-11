Through a multibillion-dollar agreement to buy Atos Medical Inc., Coloplast A/S is consolidating its position as the global leader in the chronic care market. Founded in Sweden in 1986, Atos is the largest player for laryngectomy devices, holding a market share of more than 80%. It is a bold move for the Danish company, as it offers to pay $2.5 billion to acquire Atos from private equity firm PAI Partner. The deal contributes toward Coloplast’s ‘Strive25’ strategy to drive 7% to 9% organic growth and an EBIT margin of more than 30%. According to Coloplast, the outlook for revenue growth at Atos Medical is 8% to 10% organic growth and the company is expected to deliver an EBITDA margin in the mid-30s, as demand for the voice box devices increases.

Lumithera envisions brighter future with Diopsys acquisition

Lumithera Inc. reported it will acquire Diopsys Inc. for an undisclosed amount in a stock-only transaction expected to close in the next few months. The deal has been approved by shareholders of both companies. Lumithera has developed a photobiomodulation treatment for ocular damage and disease. Diopsys manufactures electrophysiology medical devices that allow eye care professionals to analyze the visual pathway for visual and neuro-visual disorders.

Philips buying Cardiologs to expand its cardiac monitoring offerings

PARIS – Royal Philips NV has signed a deal to acquire Cardiologs Technologies SAS and its artificial intelligence technology (AI). The financial terms surrounding the transaction have not been disclosed. The companies expect to close the deal in the coming months. This is a hugely strategic acquisition for Philips. “Offering superb clinical insights, as well as automated clinical reporting, Cardiologs’ medical-grade AI technology and its data scientists will represent a powerful addition to our growing portfolio of cardiac solutions for hospital and outpatient settings,” Roy Jakobs, chief business leader for the connected care businesses at Royal Philips, told BioWorld.

Clinical trials a regulatory danger zone for unregulated wellness apps

The FDA has taken a hands-off approach to general wellness products that take up residence in smartphones, but that doesn’t mean these products aren’t subject to regulatory drift. Genentech Inc.’s senior corporate counsel Fred Medick said on a recent webinar sponsored by the Food and Drug Law Institute that the use of these apps to provide data in clinical trials can push them out of the category of unregulated products into regulated products, a potentially big problem for both the developers of the app and the pharmaceutical company sponsoring the clinical trial.

FDA advisory sees a need for 10 years of follow-up for endovascular stent grafts

Endovascular stent grafts for abdominal aortic aneurysms don’t generate the fanfare that other circulatory system devices create, but an FDA advisory panel recently made some extensive recommendations regarding postmarket follow up for these devices. Among these are that stakeholders set up a real-world surveillance system that will collect imaging studies for at least some patients, but also that all patients be followed for 10 years, a combination of requirements that will undoubtedly prove logistically and financially daunting to fulfill.

Medtronic Canada launches Mazor spinal navigation and robotic platform

TORONTO - Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, said the launch of its Mazor navigation and robotics platform in Canada will assist spine surgeons by integrating surgical planning, workflow and execution. This in turn will improve surgical accuracy and reduce the risk of medical error and radiation exposure to patients, the company said. In December 2018, Medtronic acquired Israel-based Mazor Robotics Ltd. which developed Mazor, a $1.3 billion transaction net of Medtronic's existing stake in the technology.

Also in the news

