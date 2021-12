FDA cites absence of analytical methods as a source of drag in computational modeling

Device makers have been making use of computational modeling and simulation (CMS) for device design for a number of years, and the FDA has released a draft guidance for how agency reviewers will assess the credibility of those models. However, the agency said there is a paucity of analytical methods for evaluating these tools, a factor that may add drag to the agency’s review of industry’s use of products and data thus developed.