Vaporizer issues trigger recall affecting multiple Getinge anesthesia units

The FDA posted a recall of a vaporizer unit that is used in several anesthesia gas machines distributed by Getinge USA Sales LLC, of Wayne, N.J., an issue that has triggered eight complaints. While no injuries or deaths have been reported, this is a class I recall due to the prospect that the problem can trigger irritation of the lung as well as pulmonary edema.