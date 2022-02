With $140M series C, Ventus ‘Resolves’ to advance discovery platform, multiple programs

Ventus Therapeutics Inc. closed a $140 million series C financing to continue scaling its platform to address previously undruggable targets. The company said it plans to advance programs targeting key modulators of the innate immune system and other therapies, including two targeting NLRP3 (NLR pyrin domain-containing 3) and one targeting cGAS, into the clinic. It plans to submit INDs for three programs in 2023.