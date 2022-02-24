A study from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and the Karolinska Institute has shown that individuals who carry the major genetic risk variant for severe COVID-19 infection are less likely to contract HIV.

The study, which appeared as a brief report in the February 21, 2022, issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showed that individuals with the variant expressed lower levels of the chemokine receptor CCR5. The effect was strongest in those immune cells at mucosal surfaces that are to become infected with HIV.

The risk variant in question is located on chromosome 3. In 2020, a genome-wide association study looked at COVID-19 patients who needed at least supplemental oxygen, and showed that people with the high-risk variant were more likely to need respiratory ventilation than those with the low-risk variant, who were more likely to be treatable without the need for ventilation.

Single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) are most often signposts to neighboring genes, rather than the direct cause of the altered risk. At the time the risk variants were identified, the most likely causal gene was identified as LZTFL1, which codes for a protein involved in the interaction between T cells and antigen-presenting dendritic cells.

However, the same genomic region also codes for a number of chemokines and chemokine receptors. And among the chemokine receptors is the CCR5 receptor.

CCR5 is a coreceptor that is necessary for HIV to enter cells. It is also the key to the very few HIV cures that have been achieved via stem cell transplant. To date, 3 patients have achieved apparently permanent remission of their infection after receiving transplants of stem cells lacking a part of the CCR5 receptor (delta32-CCR5), which renders their daughter cells resistant to HIV infection. The most recent such patient, the New York patient, was reported at the 2022 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI). She was the first female patient, the first patient of mixed-race ancestry, and the first patient to be cured through a cord blood transplant, which is less likely to lead to graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

Even the "gentler" cord blood transplant, though, is too risky, and too costly, to be a realistic option for most HIV patients. All 3 cured patients had cancer in addition to HIV.

HIV, COVID, smallpox, Cholera

Study author Hugo Zeberg is an evolutionary anthropologist. His impetus to look at the risk SNP effects on other illnesses besides COVID-19 flowed from a series of papers he and colleagues had previously published.

The team showed that the chromosome 3 risk variant came into the homo sapiens genepool via interbreeding with Neanderthals. In further experiments, they showed that that Neanderthals were also the source of a protective variant that lowers hospitalization risk in people infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Both variants have increased in prevalence over time, suggesting the possibility of a selective advantage for carriers.

In his newest paper, Zeberg first showed that the risk variant led to lower levels of multiple chemokine receptors, including CCR5. Because of the known role of the delta32-CCR5 variant in protecting against HIV infection, he then looked at several large databanks to gauge the relative risk of HIV infection in carriers of the COVID-19 risk variant, and found that it was reduced by about 25%.

HIV itself cannot have been the selective pressure that led to the rise of the protective variant. But other studies have shown that delta32-CCR5 also protected against smallpox. And in his paper, Zeberg noted another possible driver. Regions where the variant is common, he wrote, "coincide with regions where cholera is endemic."