Coronary heart disease is the number 1 cause of death in the U.S. and it typically begins with a cumulative buildup of plaque within the endothelial cells of the coronary artery.

In the healthy state, macrophages routinely circulate throughout the body to scrutinize and remove potentially pathogenic oxidized lipids. If there is an excess of oxidized lipids, macrophages will infiltrate the endothelial wall where they can differentiate to form resident foamy cells that subsequently release proinflammatory cytokines requesting more macrophages come to the site of plaque accumulation. Metalloproteinases are also secreted by the foamy cells. Ultimately, this process can lead up to a rupture with associated lethal cardiovascular event.

Researchers have been focused on understanding the genes and proteins controlling the conversion of macrophages to foam cells as related to the atherosclerosis disease process.

Now, scientists at the University of Connecticut have made progress in understanding the role of the targetable TRPM2 channel in the context of atherosclerosis, as they report in the March 28, 2022, issue of Nature Cardiovascular Research.

Principal investigator, Lixia Yue, associate professor in the department of cell biology at the University of Connecticut told BioWorld Science, "Atherosclerosis is the cause of many disease processes like heart attacks and ischemic strokes and the macrophage plays a very critical role in atherogenesis. The interesting part of our study is that loss of TRPM2 in the macrophages of ApoE-/- mice treated with high-fat diet inhibits development of human atherosclerosis.

"CD36 binds oxidized LDL and activates TRPM2, which then forms a positive loop to increase oxidized lipid uptake and the subsequent development of foam cells within the arterial walls, characteristic of developing atherosclerosis. When macrophages take up too much oxidized LDL, they become foam cells, which are inside the blood vessel wall. These are very important in terms of subsequently producing inflammatory cytokines which perpetuate the atherogenesis aspect and that is the most important part from a basic research perspective. Practically we hope that TRPM2 can be targeted in the future for halting the atherogenic process."

The investigators describe the requisite role of TRPM2 in high-fat diet-associated atherosclerosis using a classic ApoE-/- mouse model of atherosclerosis. Generally, oxidized lipid-bound LDL is bound by CD36, which then activates neighboring TRPM2 within the same plasma membrane. This forms a positive loop that stimulates foam cell formation, monocyte chemotaxis and greater uptake of oxidized lipids.

Historically, the 28 known members of the transient receptor potential (TRP) superfamily have been most well-known for their dominant roles in the sensory systems (pain, temperature, pheromones, taste, etc...). The TRP channels are activated by a wide variety of ligands/stimuli to allow general nonselective cation import into the cell.

TRPM2 is unique among the members of TRP superfamily as being sensitive to and activated by one of the culprits affecting the biggest killers, oxidized lipids in the context of atherosclerosis and subsequent events -- heart attacks and ischemic strokes.

Yue explained that CD36 has a binding site for the oxidized LDL and that this can then activate the TRPM2 to make a positive feedback loop for increasing the uptake of oxidized lipids which increases the formation of foam cells and this leads to a significant release of many cytokines that attract more monocytes to the blood vessel wall, again stimulating the pathogenic feedback loop. ApoE-/- knockout mice were used as a common atherosclerosis model generally because when ApoE-/- mice are fed a high-fat diet, the lipids are kept at a very high level.

Yue has been studying the function of TRP channels in the context of cardiovascular disease for over 10 years and has been increasingly focused on understanding the potential role for these channels in atherosclerosis. In this study, Yue and collaborators wanted to understand whether TRPM2 plays a role in this process of atherosclerosis.

To do this, the investigators examined what happens in the presence or absence of TRPM2 in a mouse model of atherosclerosis (ApoE-/- knockout mice fed a high-fat diet). When they made the double knockout mouse (ApoE-/- and TRPM2-/-), they discovered that atherosclerosis in the aorta of these mice was significantly reduced by the absence of TRPM2.

Yue explained that surprisingly, the TRPM2 knockout mice appeared relatively healthy and normal. They have both a global TRPM2 knockout and a macrophage-specific TRPM2 knockout. By using these mice, the investigators were able to determine that TRPM2 was acting within the macrophage to affect the risk for atherosclerosis.

Next, the investigators plan to confirm whether this happens similarly in human monocytes. They also plan to work with physicians to examine whether there are correlations in the levels of TRPM2 expression with atherosclerosis.

Yue emphasized, "This is the first time TRPM2 has been implicated as central to the oxidized lipid-mediated generation of atherosclerosis. There have been other studies showing oxidative stress activating TRPM2, but nobody has examined it in the context of an atherosclerosis model prior to this study."