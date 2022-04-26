Researchers from the Center for Genome Engineering within South Korea's Institute for Basic Science have developed a new gene-editing platform that could be the final missing piece of the puzzle in gene-editing technology, by making editing of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) possible.

The group created a novel gene-editing platform called transcription activator-like effector-linked deaminases (TALEDs), which are base editors capable of performing A-to-G base conversion. The new base editor dramatically expands the scope of mitochondrial genome editing.

Published in the April 25, 2022, issue of Cell, the discovery is a culmination of a decades-long journey to cure human genetic diseases. From the invention of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) in 1985 to the demonstration of CRISPR-mediated genome editing in 2013, each new breakthrough discovery improved the ability to manipulate DNA.

The recent development of the CRISPR-Cas system, or "genetic scissors," has allowed for comprehensive genome editing of living cells.

Although gene editing is largely successful in the nuclear genome of cells, scientists have not been successful in editing the mitochondria, which have their own genome. Called the "powerhouse of the cell," mitochondria are tiny organelles that serve as energy-generating factories. As it is an important organelle for energy metabolism, if a gene is mutated, it causes serious genetic diseases related to energy metabolism.

Jin-Soo Kim, director of the Center for Genome Engineering, has been developing tools for genome editing since 1998, including zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs), transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs) and CRISPR-Cas9.

But none of these tools are suitable for making de novo mutagenesis or gene correction in mtDNA, he told BioWorld Science. "Earlier this year, we reported on zinc-finger deaminases (ZFDs) enabling C-to-T base editing in nuclear and mitochondrial DNA."

Developed by David Liu at the Broad Institute in 2020, ZFDs and DddA-derived cytosine base editors (DdCBEs) catalyze C-to-T editing, and more than 85% of pathogenic mtDNA mutations in humans are either C-to-T or A-to-G point mutations, he said, noting that a new tool was needed to enable A-to-G base editing to correct almost half of these pathogenic mutations.

"There are some extremely nasty hereditary diseases arising due to defects in mtDNA," Kim said. "For example, Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, which causes sudden blindness in both eyes, is caused by a simple single point mutation in mtDNA."

Another mitochondrial gene-related disease includes mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes, which slowly destroys the patient's brain. Some studies even suggest abnormalities in mtDNA.

Limitations of existing genome-editing tools

Many existing genome-editing tools cannot be used due to limitations in the method of delivery to mitochondria. For example, the CRISPR-Cas platform is not applicable for editing these mutations in mitochondria, because the guide RNA (gRNA) is unable to enter the organelle itself.

"Another problem is that there is a dearth of animal models of these mitochondrial diseases. This is because it is currently not possible to engineer mitochondrial mutations necessary to create animal models," Kim said. "The lack of animal models makes it very difficult to develop and test therapeutics for these diseases."

As such, reliable technology to edit mitochondrial DNA has been one of the last frontiers of genome engineering to conquer genetic diseases, and Kim said that TALEDs could be immediately useful for making disease models in cell lines and animals.

Kim and his team were able to make mouse models with a pathogenic C-to-T mutation using DdCBEs, last year.

In 2020, Liu and his team at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT created a new base editor named DdCBEs that can perform C-to-T conversion from DNA in mitochondria. This was made possible by creating a new gene-editing technology called base editing, which converts a single nucleotide base into another without breaking the DNA.

The potential advantage of base editors is that they work without making double-stranded breaks in DNA at the edit site. Such a break incurs the risk of insertions or deletions. Base editors directly convert one base to another.

When Liu and his colleagues first published the base-editing method in 2017, he described CRISPR as being akin to molecular scissors, and base editors as more similar to a pencil.

However, this technique also had its limitations. Not only is it restricted to C-to-T conversion, but it is mostly limited to the TC motif, making it effectively a TC-TT converter. This means that it can correct only 9 out of 90 confirmed pathogenic mitochondrial point mutations.

For the longest time, the A-to-G conversion of mtDNA was thought to be impossible.

"We are now working on making mouse models with A-to-T mutations using TALEDs," Kim said.

"I hope that TALEDs ultimately will be developed as novel therapeutic modalities, but it will take several years or more."

"In addition to mtDNA editing, TALEDs can be used for making site-specific base conversions in chloroplasts in plants, potentially opening a new chapter in plant genetics and biotechnology."

TALED was created by fusing three different components. The first component is a transcription activator-like effector (TALE), which is capable of targeting a DNA sequence. The second component is TadA8e, an engineered adenine deaminase for facilitating A-to-G conversion that was developed by David Liu's group. The third component, DddAtox, is a cytosine deaminase that makes the DNA more accessible to TadA8e.

"No one has thought of using TadA8e to perform base editing in mitochondria before, since it is supposed to be specific to only single-stranded DNA. It was this thinking-outside-of-the-box approach that has really helped us to invent TALED," Kim said.

TadA8e fused to the CRISPR-Cas9 nickase function as adenine base editors (ABEs) for inducing A-to-G editing in nuclear DNA.

"Unfortunately, ABEs were unable to allow A-to-G editing in mtDNA owing to the difficulty of the delivery of gRNA into mitochondria," he said.

"We hypothesized that TadA8e fused to split DddA deaminase specific to double-stranded DNA could make DNA accessible to TadA8e."

The researchers theorized that DddAtox allows double-stranded DNA to be accessible by transiently unwinding the double strand. This fleeting but temporary time window allows TadA8e to quickly make the necessary edits. In addition to tweaking the components of TALED, the researchers also developed a technology that is capable of both A-to-G and C-to-T base editing simultaneously, as well as A-to-G base editing only.

"It was a surprise to find that split TALEDs containing UGI can induce simultaneous C-to-T and A-to-G edits," Kim said.

Kim's group demonstrated this new technology by creating a single cell-derived clone containing desired mtDNA edits. In addition, TALEDs were found to be neither cytotoxic nor cause instability in mtDNA.

The researchers now aim to further improve the TALEDs by increasing the editing efficiency and specificity, eventually paving the way to correct disease-causing mtDNA mutations in embryos, fetuses, newborns or adult patients.

Next steps will be to improve the specificity of TALEDs and to make mouse models with A-to-T mutations.

"TadA8e is known to induce off-target RNA editing, and we will test whether TALEDs induce such off-target RNA editing and, if so, plan to develop TALEDs with no such off-target editing," Kim said.