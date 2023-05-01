Over the weekend, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced it plans to acquire Iveric Bio Inc. in an all-cash deal in which it will pay $40 per Iveric share for a total equity value of roughly $5.9 billion.

“Iveric Bio has promising programs including avacincaptad pegol (Zimura), an important program for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and capabilities across the entire value chain in the ophthalmology field. We believe that this acquisition will enable us to deliver greater value to patients with ocular diseases at high risk of blindness,” said Naoki Okamura, Astellas’ president and CEO.

The price is based on 148.2 million shares outstanding and fully diluted shares. It is a 64% premium to Iveric’s closing price of $24.33 on March 31, 2023, and a 75% premium to its 30-day weighted average. The stock has been climbing steadily throughout the month of April. Both boards have unanimously approved the merger, which should close in the third quarter.

At midday on May 1, Iveric’s shares (NASDAQ:ISEE) were trading at $37.91, up more than 15%.

Astellas’ buyout offer for Iveric represents the fourth largest M&A, pending or completed, for 2023. Three other large pending M&As include Pfizer Inc.’s $43 billion offer for Seagen Inc., Amgen Inc.’s $27.8 billion offer for Horizon Therapeutics plc, and Merck & Co. Inc.’s $10.8 billion offer for Prometheus Biosciences Inc.

In February 2023, the FDA accepted Iveric’s Zimura NDA for treating GA secondary to AMD. The compound was granted priority review with a PDUFA goal date of Aug. 19, 2023. It also has breakthrough therapy designation and fast track status.

Zimura is a complement factor C5 inhibitor that has potential to deliver value to a large and underserved patient base. It met the primary efficacy endpoint of reduction of the rate of GA progression in the two pivotal Gather trials.

Until February there were no treatments available for GA, but Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Syfovre (pegcetacoplan injection) was the first to gain U.S. FDA approval for treating GA secondary to AMD. Syfovre is a long-acting version of POT-4 (APL-1), a complement C3-inhibiting derivative of compstatin.

The approval was based on positive results from the 24-month Derby and Oaks studies, and the treatment reduced the rate of GA lesion growth compared to sham injections. It also demonstrated increasing treatment effects over time, with the greatest benefit, an up to 36% reduction in lesion growth with monthly treatment in the Derby study, occurring between months 18 and 24.

AMD is the major cause of moderate and severe loss of central vision in aging adults, affecting both eyes in most patients. As AMD progresses, the loss of retinal cells and the underlying blood vessels in the macula results in marked thinning and/or atrophy of retinal tissue. GA secondary to AMD, leads to irreversible loss of vision in patients and has a high unmet medical need. Globally, an estimated 5 million patients have GA in at least one eye.

Surprising deal?

Evercore ISI analysts Umer Raffat and John Miller said the deal was surprising given that Iveric has not yet reported on 24-month data, although they said it was “unclear what Astellas has seen by now – especially on the new possible BCVA [best-corrected visual acuity] endpoint at 24 months.”

Syfovre is indicated for every other month administration from day one, but Iveric’s dosage is monthly for the first year, moving to every other month in the second year, the analysts said. In addition, Apellis filed its NDA on 24-month data, while Iveric filed on 12-month data.

Zimura met its primary endpoint in the Gather1 clinical trial and the ongoing Gather2 clinical trial that evaluated the safety and efficacy of monthly 2-mg intravitreal administration of ACP in patients with GA secondary to AMD. For the first 12 months in both trials, patients were randomized to receive either Zimura 2 mg or sham monthly. There were 286 participants enrolled in Gather1 and 448 participants enrolled in Gather2.

Zimura showed strong efficacy with monthly administration, according to data from the phase II/III Gather1 study, with reductions in the mean rate of GA growth over 12 months of 27.38% (p=0.0072) and 27.81% (p=0.0051) and over 18 months of 28.11% (p=0.0014) and 29.97% (p=0.0021) for the 2-mg and 4-mg dose levels, respectively, compared with sham treatment.

Yet another differentiator is that Apellis’ phase III trial included foveal and extrafoveal patients, while Iveric focused on extrafoveal. Even so, the Evercore analysts noted that the FDA will likely grant a broad label.

Zimura has a potential safety advantage because targeting C5 complement in GA may be more favorable compared with targeting C3 receptor signaling, which may be important in the normal physiological function of the eye, according to Cortellis.

Overactivity of the complement system and the C5 protein are suspected to play a critical role in the development and growth of scarring and vision loss associated with GA secondary to AMD. By targeting C5, the compound has the potential to decrease activity of the complement system that causes the degeneration of retinal cells and to potentially slow the progression of GA.

Building an ophthalmology empire

Blindness and regeneration are one of the primary areas that Astellas is prioritizing investment resources, and it sees the deal as a key step in building its ophthalmology franchise.

Astellas has an early-stage ophthalmology pipeline, and its ASP-7317, a retinal pigment epithelial for treating GA secondary to AMD and Stargardt disease, is in phase I trials. It also has several preclinical programs in glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa and dry AMD.

For its part, Iveric, of Parsippany, NJ, provides a foundation of ophthalmology focused capabilities, including a multi-faceted commercial team, expansive network of experts in the ophthalmology field, established relationships with medical institutions, and the infrastructure and experience to drive a combined ophthalmology franchise.

Iveric’s Zimura is also in phase II trials for Stargardt disease. IC-500, an HtrA1 inhibitor is in preclinical development for GA.

Like Tokyo-based Astellas, Iveric also has several gene therapies in development, the most advanced of which is mini-CEP290 (LCA10) for treating Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, which is in preclinical development.

Astellas expects that Zimura will help generate revenue to help compensate for the decline in sales of its prostate cancer drug Xtandi due to anticipated patent expiration later this decade.

Moody’s analysts noted that Astellas receives more than half of its revenue from three drugs, “rendering the company vulnerable to any sales decline in these products or failures in its late-stage pipeline to offset future patent expirations.”

The analysts also noted that geographic diversification mitigates regulatory risk from the drug pricing reform in Japan and the U.S.

Competitive space

There are numerous players entering the GA space, which is quickly heating up.

Last month, Complement Therapeutics GmbH raised €72 million (US$79.4 million) in a series A round to move into the clinic a novel gene therapy for treating GA secondary to dry AMD. It was the largest series A round completed in Europe so far this year.

Johnson & Johnson Co., of New Brunswick, N.J., has completed a phase I study of JNJ-81201887 (formerly AAVCAGsCD59), an AAV-based gene therapy that boosts expression of a soluble form of CD59, a protein that prevents formation of the complement membrane attack complex. It has recently opened recruitment into a phase IIb study, which has a recruitment target of 300 patients. It acquired rights to the program from Waltham, Mass.-based Hemera Biosciences LLC several years ago.

Astellas’ stock (Tokyo:4503) was up 2.2% on the news, trading at ¥2,093 (US$15.24) per share at close of trading May 1.