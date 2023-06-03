An unexpected burst of early summer heat and three nights of Taylor Swift performances at nearby Soldier Field didn’t deter tens of thousands of cancer vaccine and therapy developers from swarming Chicago’s McCormick Place for the first full day of presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting, one of the year’s biggest cancer conferences.

On Saturday, June 3, ASCO opened with fresh takes on newly emerging treatments of solid tumors using neoadjuvant immunotherapies. The morning’s eight abstracts prompted the nearly universal feeling that more research was needed but also provided doses of positive data into a treatment paradigm that is complex and little understood.

Neoadjuvant immunotherapy takes advantage of the immune system’s ability to eradicate micrometastases to drop the chance of recurrence. But it’s tricky as it can come with toxicities and only a small number of patients react positively to it.

The treatment involves shrinking a tumor before the main treatment, typically surgery, by administering immune checkpoint inhibitors. But there are variations on the theme, with different approaches to different cancers.

Heather Wakelee, who co-authored a paper published June 3 in the New England Journal of Medicine on Merck & Co. Inc.’s phase III Keynote-671 trial, told the audience about the roughly 800-person study that showed participants were more likely to have successful surgery and live longer without their cancer worsening or returning at all with neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatments.

The randomized, double-blind study’s participants used Keytruda (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy, in treating resectable stage II, IIIA or IIIB non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study met one of its dual primary endpoints. Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy before surgery and continuing as a single agent after surgery, showed a statistically significant improvement in event-free survival vs. pre-operative chemotherapy. There were also statistically significant improvements in the key secondary endpoints of pathological complete response and major pathological response. The pathological response rates were significantly higher in the Keytruda arm than the placebo arm.

The data led Wakelee to conclude this is a promising treatment option for NSCLC patients. Mark Awad, an associate professor of medicine at the Harvard Medical School and the clinical director of the Thoracic Oncology Treatment Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, called KEYNOTE-671 a major advance in treating resectable lung cancer. He added that all early-stage lung cancer patients should be reviewed by a multidisciplinary team to discuss the optimal sequence of therapies.

Jedd Wolchok, of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Weill Cornell Medical College, said neoadjuvant therapy brings the best of multidisciplinary care to patients through learning more from studying refractory tumors, taking a considered approach to therapeutics toxicities, using only the treatment that is necessary and tailoring realistic care to individual patients.

Denise Wolf, a member of the University of California San Francisco’s department of laboratory medicine, noted that this type of immunotherapy can carry toxicities and that not all patients respond to treatment. She said biomarkers can be useful in understanding why all patients don’t respond and urged identification of likely responders to guide immunotherapy allocation.

Elizabeth Mittendorf, a surgical oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, pointed out that preoperative immunotherapy plus chemotherapy, has become a standard treatment for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer but is not yet approved in HR+ breast cancer treatment. While acknowledging the toxicity that sometimes accompanies the treatment, she said this is a “curable population.”

She also said there needs to be more study to identify biomarkers that differentiate responses to immune-oncology treatments.