Novo Nordisk negotiating takeover of insulin pen maker Biocorp

Novo Nordisk A/S has entered into exclusive negotiations for a controlling stake in Biocorp SA, suppliers of Mallya, a Bluetooth-enabled smart add-on device for insulin pen injectors. The takeover will be phased over several stages. Novo Nordisk has initially negotiated with Bio Jag SAS, Biocorp’s principal shareholder, to purchase its entire stake in Biocorp, representing 45.3% of the share capital and 62.19% of the voting rights. Certain minority shareholders, including Nyenburgh Holding BV, Greenstock EIG and Vatel Capital SAS, who together account for 19% of Biocorp’s shares, have agreed to transfer their shares to Novo Nordisk once acquisition of the Bio Jag stake is complete.